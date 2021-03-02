Ardrey Kell upsets North Mecklenburg, advances to the NCHSAA 4A state final

Ardrey Kell High School is going to the state championship game.

The Knights upset nationally ranked North Mecklenburg XX-XX to advance to the second state championship game in school history.

North Mecklenburg had a 3-pointer to take the lead with seven seconds left and missed. The Vikings fouled Ardrey Kell’s Elijah Gray, who made two free throws. The Vikings missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Ardrey Kell (10-0) will advance to Saturday’s final to play Raleigh’s Millbrook High School. North Mecklenburg (12-1), the co-state champion from the 2019-20 season, was denied a repeat berth in the state final.