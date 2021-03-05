No. 4 Weddington takes down No. 3 Charlotte Catholic with defense

Weddington High School, the two-time defending N.C. 3AA state champions, doesn’t have All-America running back Will Shipley anymore, but the Warriors still have a really, really good defense.

And using that defense Weddington -- which allowed less than 10 points per game last season -- simply shut down Charlotte Catholic in a battle of state champions at Catholic’s stadium Friday.

More than 1,300 fans -- or 30 percent of capacity -- watched Weddington win 7-3.

Shipley didn’t return for his senior year, choosing to enroll at Clemson early. And Weddington’s offense isn’t the same without him, but in two weeks, the Warriors (2-0) have allowed five points.

A year ago, Weddington beat Catholic 45-0 and ended a conference winning streak that was 66 games and 11 years long. Weddington went onto to win another state title, and Catholic bounced back to win a third straight N.C. 3A state title after losing to its Southern Carolinas conference rival.

This year, Charlotte Catholic (1-1) has four new starters on its offensive line and the Cougars couldn’t open holes for its vaunted running game. The Cougars didn’t have any run over 10 yards.

Catholic got one good drive in the first half and arrived at the Weddington 1 in the second quarter. But a penalty pushed the Cougars back five yards and Weddington’s defense then forced a field goal. Will Detter hit from 23 yards.

Later in the half, Weddington got a big pass from QB Dante Casciola to Gage Hudson Hudson ran inside the Cougars’ 20 where he was hit and fumbled. Teammate Kait Moosbrugger picked up the ball and was tackled at the 8.

A few plays later, Casciola scrambled away from trouble and hit Brooks Johnson with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 10.8 seconds in the first half.

With the Warriors defense playing so well, that was all Weddington needed.

Weddington 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Catholic 0 3 0 0 -- 3

CC: FG Will Dettmer 23

W: Brooks Johnson 9 pass from Dante Casciola (Mathew Moonan kick)