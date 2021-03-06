Vance plays Garner in the NC 4A girls state championship game

The Vance High girls basketball team has done it again.

The Cougars repeated as N.C. 4A state champions Saturday, overwhelming Garner with a combination of interior size and outside shooting. Vance won 74-38 and got to celebrate the win on the court after being declared co-champions last year with Southeast Raleigh when the final game was not played.

It was the largest margin of victory in the history of the state championship game.

Saturday, Vance played its traditional zone defense, using its size, and Garner could never get its offense going.

Garner came into the game averaging 70 points per game, but the Trojans had just made four field goals and had 18 points by the midway point of the third quarter when Leah Barringer made her fourth 3-point shot of the game to push the Cougars lead to 18.

Barringer, a senior, had 16 points of her 32 points in the third quarter when Vance put the game away, turning a 10-point halftime lead into a blowout. Barringer scored 26 points in the second half, and the Cougars led 53-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Vance (12-0) is the first girls basketball team from Mecklenburg County to repeat since Myers Park won in 2014 and ‘15.

West Charlotte’s girls lost in the 2008 final, but won in 2009, led by N.C. Associated Press player of the year Christal Caldwell.