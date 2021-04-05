‘Don’t play tight.’ How a new coach took a powerhouse Vance team and made it better

Vance High football coach Glenwood Ferebee won a state championship in his rookie season. Now he’s looking to go back-to-back.

And none of it, at least to him, was much of a surprise.

“When I took the job, just looking at the film, I knew this was a job I could take and get to that point,” he said. “Coach (Aaron) Brand (who left for a job in South Carolina) did a good job building the foundation here. I knew what I was getting, and I saw some of the things I wanted to do differently. I didn’t wholesale change it when I came in.

“But if you look at our team this year and last year, it’s a totally different team.”

Ferebee said the 2021 Cougars, who are 6-0 and a near consensus No. 1 in North Carolina in statewide polls, are having fun. The previous team, the one that won the school’s first state championship in 2019, played a little bit more cautiously, he said, afraid to make mistakes.

“I tell the kids, ‘Don’t play tight,’ ” he said. “Talking to the kids who played for Coach Brand, they were afraid to play loose under that staff. With me, they’re able to play loose. I listen to their input, and it’s one of those deals where you’ve got to trust your kids.”

Ferebee references the biggest game of the 2019 state championship season. The Cougars were playing nationally ranked and favored Mallard Creek, on the road, in the second round of the playoffs.

Vance trailed 7-6 and had a fourth-and-3 in Mallard Creek territory with 55 seconds to play. During a timeout, Ferebee had a play he wanted to call.

Quarterback Austin Grier and running back Stefon Thompson asked him to run another.

“They understand why we do things against certain coverages,” Ferebee said, “and (Stefon) said, ‘Coach, they’re in man-to-man, and I can get three yards.’ I trusted them. I said, ‘You know what, y’all are out there playing, let’s go with it.’ ”

Grier hit Thompson with the swing pass they wanted to call, and Thompson scored. Vance won 13-7 and went onto win the state title.

Brand, who led Vance to four regional finals and a berth in the 2018 N.C. 4AA state championship, chose to not respond to Ferebee’s comments when contacted by The Observer on Sunday. But he did say he likes what he’s seeing from his old team.

“Whatever they’re doing is working,” said Brand, now the head coach at Irmo (S.C.) High. “I had a chance to watch them this week and they’ve got good players. They’re playing some really good defense.”

Vance athletic director Carlos Richardson said that both coaching styles, from Brand and Ferebee, have worked well at Vance, adding that Ferebee’s is simply different.

“I don’t want to throw any kind of jabs, but they’re definitely (playing) a little bit freer,” Richardson said of the 2021 team. “They’re a little more relaxed and that comes from Ferebee having a few personal things that kind of showed him that football isn’t the end-all, be-all, and now he comes from that place versus being the coach that’s on their (butts) all the time.”

In fact, Richardson said his last coach and his current coach are a lot alike.

“Brand had a grasp of the game that I really hadn’t seen in a lot of guys,” he said, “and Ferb was the same way. He was kind of a wild card. If you couldn’t find people to run the offense, he could run the offense. If you couldn’t find someone to run the defense, he could run the defense.”

And Richardson said besides a talented coach, that his school is stocked with plenty of young talent for Ferebee to work with. That includes sophomore quarterback Anshon “Bubba” Camp, who Richardson feels would start for a lot of teams in North Carolina. Camp is backing up Grier this season.

“The stable is full, I won’t lie,” Richardson said. “We have some ninth-graders, who in years past, would have probably started on varsity. We’re absolutely loaded with linemen and skill guys. And Camp is kind of waiting his turn. Kids will usually bolt if they don’t get that instant gratification. But he has legitimately taken to his role of being the backup.

“Coach talks a lot about Alabama and waiting your turn, and being the next guy. If you wait and are patient, you’ll get your time.”

Ferebee has long said he felt the only thing that could prevent Vance from winning a state championship this season was Vance.

Flash forward to the fall season and the Cougars return their entire defensive line and most of their skill players, including Power 5 recruits at running back (sophomore Dylan Smothers) and receiver (sophomore Kevin Concepcion).

So no matter what happens with these spring playoffs, Vance should probably be among the state title favorites this fall.

And that’s exactly how Ferebee feels about it, too.

“It’s been a process,” he said, “because I’ve only had (QB) Austin (Grier) for a year and we’ve got a whole new crop of receivers. But we’re trying to instill in the kids that they have an opinion in what’s going on in the game. ... I’m trying to teach these kids the game, and they know they can be trusted to go out, execute and have that opinion.”

Around the area

▪ In a 27-21 win over crosstown rival East Lincoln, West Lincoln’s Hunter Leonhardt ran 18 times for 140 yards and two scores. On defense, he had a team-high nine tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

▪ Piedmont at Weddington – Officials from the two schools say Piedmont consulted with medical officials and decided to forfeit its game against Weddington. Piedmont’s record falls to 0-4 overall and in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference. Weddington (5-0, 5-0) has played only four times in an effort to gain steam for a defense of its 3AA state title.

▪ Scotland County at Richmond Senior – COVID-19 protocols have ended any chance of this rivalry, one of the state’s best, being played this spring season. The game originally was scheduled for the opening week of the season but was postponed due to COVID issues with the Scotland County team. Richmond Senior canceled last Thursday’s game at Seventy-First, the contest against Scotland County, and Friday’s game against Purnell Swett. The Raiders, considered a 4A state title contender, have played only three times this season. They are 3-0.

— Steve Lyttle

Monday’s games

North Mecklenburg (1-4, 1-4 I-Meck 4A) at Mooresville (1-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – Senior RB Glenwood Robinson and sophomore QB Jamere Cherry each had big touchdown plays in Mooresville’s 46-0 rout of West Charlotte last Thursday — easily the Blue Devils’ best game of the spring season. North Mecklenburg was solid in its first two games but has played Hough, Mallard Creek and Vance in successive weeks. The Vikings have shown they can move the football. This game was rescheduled from the first week of the season.

Charlotte Catholic (3-1, 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Cuthbertson (2-2, 2-2), 6 p.m. – Cuthbertson senior QB Evan Bernard is averaging more than 200 yards passing per game and gives the Cavaliers a quick-strike threat. But the Charlotte Catholic defense has nine sacks in four games, led by Tyler Mills, Connor Dougherty and Austin Alexander, with 2.5 apiece.

— Steve Lyttle

Games of the week

No. 2 Hough (6-0) at No. 1 Vance (6-0), Fri, 7: The game of the year in Mecklenburg County, and perhaps in North Carolina, finds the top two teams in The Observer’s Sweet 16 playing for the I-MECK 4A championship and the league’s top playoff seed. Hough upset Vance last season in a similar spot.

No. 13 Providence (6-0) at No. 14 Ardrey Kell (5-1), Fri, 7: The SoMECK title is up for grabs. Ardrey Kell could force a three-way tie for first with Olympic (5-1) with a win. Providence, however, can win the league title outright and get the No. 1 seed. Prediction? Low scoring. Providence has allowed 19 points all season. Ardrey Kell allowed previously unbeaten AC Reynolds 16 yards of total offense Friday in a 23-0 win. Reynolds got one first down. The Knights allow nine points per game.

Also: West Stanly (3-0) at Mount Pleasant (6-0) play their annual “Backyard Brawl.” The winner gets the league title.

And Pine Lake Prep (6-0) is tied for first place with Thomas Jefferson. Pine Lake plays at Community School of Davidson (5-1) Friday.

This week’s schedule

Monday

Big South 3A

North Gaston at Forestview, 1

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson, 6

Canceled

Scotland County at Richmond Senior

Piedmont at Weddington

Thursday

Southwestern 2A

Shelby at East Rutherford, 7

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

Hough at Vance, 7

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7

Garinger at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Myers Park, 7

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge, 7

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Scotland County, 6

Lumberton at Hoke County, 7

Pinecrest at Seventy-First, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Freedom, 7

St. Stephens at Hickory, 7

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7

Big South 3A

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook, 7

Crest at Kings Mountain, 7

Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 7

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at North Iredell, 6:30

South Iredell at Jesse Carson, 6:30

West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Concord, 6

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 6

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Parkwood at Monroe, 7

Sun Valley at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Cuthbertson, 6:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Central Academy, 6:30

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6:30

East Davidson at Ledford, 7

Lexington at Thomasville, 6:30

Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7

Draughn at East Burke, 7

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7

Hibriten at Patton, 7

South Fork 2A

Bandys at North Lincoln, 7

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

Burns at R-S Central, 7

Chase at South Point, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Elkin, 7

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6:30

Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Madison County, 7

Mitchell County at Avery County, 7

Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville, 6:30

Highland Tech at Christ the King, 6:30

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy, 6:30

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at North Moore, 6:30

North Rowan at South Davidson, 6:30

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 6

East Gaston at North Gaston, 7

Forest Hills at North Stanly, 6:30

Olympic at West Cabarrus, 6

Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 6:30

West Lincoln at Cherokee, 7

Canceled

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Anson County at Forest Hills

South Stanly at North Stanly