Who will the N.C. high school football player of the year award?

Who will the N.C. High School Heisman Award?

For the second time this season, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer will honor the state’s top high school football player.

Because the state’s private schools played this fall, an award was given out then with Charlotte Christian running back Henry Rutledge winning.

On Tuesday night’s “Talking Preps” streaming show, the public school winner from spring football will be announced.

The finalists are Rolesville QB Byrum Brown, Vance RB Daylan Smothers and Kings Mountain defensive lineman Javari Rice-Wilson. All three will be on the show with their coaches.

Rolesville and Brown will play Vance and Smothers in Saturday’s N.C. 4AA state championship game at N.C. State.

You can watch this week’s Talking Preps show Tuesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., on the Charlotte Observer or News & Observer YouTube pages.