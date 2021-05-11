Vance, again, is Charlotte Observer girls basketball Sweet 16 champions

Vance High girls celebrate winning the NC 4A state championship Saturday

Vance High’s girls are the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champions.

The Cougars won their second straight state championship this season and now win their second straight Sweet 16 championship to go with it. Vance will receive a large banner to hang in its gym.

Vance was one of seven area girls basketball teams to win state championships this season: No. 2 Cannon (4A Independent), No. 3 Carson (3A), No. 4 Shelby (2A), No. 5 Concord Academy (3A Independent) and No. 6 Davidson Day (2A Independent) and No. 7 Victory Christian (1A Independent) all won rings.

None, however, were as dominant as Vance, which finished the season 12-0.

The Cougars beat opponents by an average of 19.4 points in the playoffs, and that included a narrow 63-61 win over Independence in the third round.

In March, the Cougars repeated as N.C. 4A state champions, beating Garner 74-38.

In the 2019-20 season, Vance was declared a co-champion with Southeast Raleigh after the coronavirus pandemic halted play before the final game could be played.

This season, the Cougars were determined to get back to the finals and prove that they were the best team on the court.

Vance’s margin of victory against Garner was the largest in the history of the 4A state championship game.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. 1. Vance (4A) 12-0 2. Cannon School (IND) 20-5 3. Carson (3A) 19-0 4. Shelby (2A) 18-0 5. Concord Academy (IND) 18-2 6. Davidson Day (IND) 18-5 7. Victory Christian (IND) 13-5 8. Providence (4A) 9-1 9. Independence (4A) 7-3 10. Hickory (3A) 11-3 11. Lake Norman (4A) 10-2 12. Myers Park (4A) 7-1 13. Freedom (3A) 11-1 14. Providence Day (IND) 20-6 15. Cuthbertson (3A) 14-2 16. South Caldwell (4A) 8-7