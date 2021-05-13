Who’s the top girls player in the state? Introducing Ms. Basketball 2021.

Ms. Basketball in North Carolina is Saniya Rivers from Ashley High School in Wilmington.

The Charlotte Observer has handed out the award to the state’s top senior since the 1984-85 season.

A McDonald’s All-American signed to South Carolina, Rivers averaged 37 points, 11.5 rebounds, and led her team to the N.C. 4A semifinals.

Rivers was also named the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. player of the year, an award she also received from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. She is a four-time Wilmington Star-News All-Area player of the year.

In her career, she scored 2,501 points.

Previous Winners

2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover

2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Neuse Christian

2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton

2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day

2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington

2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day

2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day

2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler

2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview

2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte

2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian

2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain

2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg

2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville

2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth

2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver

2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom

2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day

1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead

1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin

1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe

1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford

1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day

1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person

1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville

1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton

1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton

1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys

1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg

1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell

1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Broughton