Led by senior Will Farrell, Charlotte Christian wins 17th NCISAA baseball title

The tears Charlotte Christian center fielder Will Farrell shed Saturday after winning the NCISAA 4A baseball title were for accomplishment.

And perseverance. And gratitude.

The senior went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in the Knights’ 7-0 win in the decisive Game 3 of the state championship series against Wesleyan Christian for the school’s 17th title overall. It also closed a fabulous personal chapter for Farrell, who earned a state championship ring as a safety on the football team.

“It means everything,” said Farrell, who smacked a two-run double in the second inning to give Charlotte Christian (21-7) a 3-0 advantage. “We won in football and then I really wanted to win in baseball from the (start). We had the eyes on the prize, and we wanted to get here.”

Wesleyan Christian (17-6) staved off elimination with a convincing 5-1 decision in the day’s first contest as eighth-grader Sam Cozart limited the Knights to one hit. After a half-hour break, Charlotte Christian went to work in Game 3 with Judd Utermark’s run-scoring single in the first to push the Knights ahead, followed by Farrell’s double to drive home J.D. Suarez and Tanner McCammon.

“I just went out there and thought ‘hit the ball,’” said Farrell, who is committed to Wingate baseball. “Luckily, I made them pay. I wouldn’t take that away from me.”

Farrell wasn’t finished, though. His solo home run to center field in the fourth expanded Charlotte Christian’s advantage to 5-0 and winning pitcher Wesley Jones, who limited Wesleyan Christian to three hits, had more than enough offensive support for a complete-game shutout.

“I’ve seen it all year and it’s just an expectation when (Farrell) comes to the plate,” said Knights coach Greg Simmons, who earned his 16th state title with the program. “That’s why he’s playing in college. He’s just that good a player.”

The Knights have been that good throughout a season in which they lost MLB prospect Philip Abner to a leg injury in addition to COVID protocols and infections left them with only nine position players at one point. Their determination wasn’t dimmed, though.

“This year’s been hard for everyone, I’m sure,” Farrell said. “This is just a good cherry on top. We’re finally there and there’s no other way I’d rather go out for my senior year.”

Hickory Grove wins NCISAA 3A title

Hickory Grove won the NCISAA 3A baseball state title Saturday

Hickory Grove beat High Point Christian two games to none in its best-of-3 championship series.

Hickory Grove won Game 1 Friday 5-1 and it took Game 2 Saturday 4-2.

Saturday, pitcher Drew Lanzo threw six innings with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Jordan Santo came in for Lanzo and got the save. Hickory Grove (28-2) ends the season on a 25-game win streak.