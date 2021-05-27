Who are the Charlotte area’s best football players? The 2021 All-Observer team

A state champion running back and a record-setting defensive lineman headline the spring 2021 All-Observer high school football team.

Vance High running back Daylan Smothers is the Charlotte Observer Offensive Player of the Year. Smothers had 1,333 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, and led the Cougars to a second straight N.C. 4AA state championship.

He was named championship game MVP.

His coach, Glenwood Ferebee, is the Charlotte Observer Coach of the Year.

The Defensive Player of the Year is Kings Mountain senior Javari Rice-Wilson, who had 45 tackles and 23 sacks this season.

Wilson and Smothers were both finalists for the N.C. High School Heisman Award along with Rolesville quarterback Byrum Brown. Smothers, a sophomore, won the award, handed out on The Observer’s streaming show “Talking Preps..”

First team offense

QB: Austin Grier, Vance, 6-0, 205, Sr.: Completed 141-of-166 passes for 1,591 yards and 16 TDs against four interceptions. Columbia recruit was state championship game MVP.

RB: Daylan Smothers, Vance, 5-11, 175, Soph.: Ran 145 times for 1,333 yards, 14 TDs. Caught 13 passes for 201 yards, two TDs. NC High School Heisman award winner.

RB: Davion Nelson, Butler, 6-0, 220, Sr.: Ran 197 times for 1,487 yards and 19 touchdowns. Named Southwestern 4A offensive player of the year.

OL: Jaleel Davis, Richmond Senior, 6-5, 307, Sr.: N.C. State recruit anchored the line for N.C. class 4A power.

OL: Will Hart, Porter Ridge, 6-2, 275, Jr.: First-team All Southwestern 4A pick had 74 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack.

OL: Jackson Lewis, Hibriten, 6-2, 240, Sr.: Three-year starter had average grade of 94 percent. Voted conference offensive player of the year.

OL: Blake Davis, Kings Mountain, 6-2, 290, Sr.: 22 pancake blocks for the season, when he graded out to 88 percent. Named Big South 3A offensive lineman of the year.

OL: Leo Arredondo, Butler, 6-2, 285, Sr.: Four-year starter was two-time All-Southwestern 4A pick. Opened holes for a run game that averaged 7 yards per carry and scored 29 times.

TE: Bryson Nesbit, South Mecklenburg, 6-6, 240, Sr.: 31 catches for 400 yards and five TDs in six games. UNC recruit named SoMECK 7 offensive player of the year.

WR: Shaleak Knotts, Monroe, 6-3, 185, Jr.: Five-star national recruit caught 34 passes for 607 yards and seven TDs. Had 55 tackles, 3 INTs on defensive. Southern Carolina offensive player of the year.

WR: KC Concepcion, Vance, 5-11, 165, Soph.: Dangerous in the run game and return game, Concepcion had 42 catches for 471 yards, 6 TDs. Has multiple Power 5 offers.

K: Nolan Hauser, Hough, 5-10, 160, K, Fr: 34-of-34 on extra points and made 14-of-16 field-goal attempts. He scored 76 points for the season.

KR: Jadon Robinson, Mountain Island Charter, 5-9, 160, Sr.: Averaged 47 yards per kick return and had 1,147 yards of all-purpose offense in seven games. Seven total touchdowns led his team.

ATH: Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury, 6-2, 170, Sr.: 999 yards passing, 11 TDs for 2AA state finals MVP. Also had 909 yards rushing, 19 TDs. UNC baseball recruit.

SPEC: Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic, 5-10, 187, Sr.: The No. 1 offensive weapon for the four-time state champs. Neel ran 169 times for 1,055 yards and 13 touchdowns. Had a halfback pass for a score in the state finals.

First team defense

DL: Javari Rice-Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-11, 235, Sr.: Had 45 tackles with 29 of them for a loss of yardage. He had 23 sacks and was named Big South 3A defensive player of the year. NC High School Heisman finalist.

DL: Zeek Biggers, West Rowan, 6-6, 330, Sr.: 30 tackles, 15 for a loss and three sacks. Georgia Tech recruit was North Piedmont 3A defensive player of the year.

DL: Curtis Neal, Hough, 6-1, 290, Jr.: 31 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss despite constant double-teaming. Four-star national recruit has dozens of Power 5 offers.

DL: Eli Hall, Crest, 6-4, 270, Jr.: Big South all-conference star had 40 tackles, six sacks, 19 QB hurries and nine tackles for lass. Hall has more than 30 Division I offers.

LB: Jalon Walker, Salisbury, 6-2, 220, Jr: Georgia recruit is ranked No. 47 nationally, No. 4 OLB recruit in class of 2022. Had 97 tackles, eight sacks this season.

LB/DL: Malaki Hamrick, Shelby, 6-4, 205, Jr: North Carolina recruit had 55 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the N.C. 2A power.

LB: Torren Wright, AL Brown, 6-3, 215, Jr.: Four-star national recruit in the class of 2023. Ranked No. 18 nationally at outside linebacker. Coach Mike Newsome says “he’s among best I’ve had.”

DB: Omari Philyaw, Myers Park, 5-10, 180, Jr: 43 total tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and six pass breakups. Philyaw also had two blocked kicks for the N.C 4AA regional finalist.

DB: Zay Davis, North Rowan, 5-8, 170, Sr.: 3hree-time All-Yadkin Valley pick and conference defensive player of the year had 56 tackles, three sacks and six interceptions.

DB: Elijah Horton, Central Cabarrus, 6-0, 200, Sr.: Co-defensive player of the year in the South Piedmont conference had 73 tackles, five forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

DB: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Hough, 5-10, 175, Jr.: Played all five secondary positions and had 32 tackles, an interception, a safety and two fumble recoveries. Has multiple D-I offers.

P: Eddie Czaplicki, Providence, 6-1, 190, Sr.: Arizona State recruit is ranked among the nation’s top-10 kickers and punters. Shrine Bowl pick averaged 45.9 yards per punt this season. Also kicked 51-yard field goal.

PR: Jake Snapp, Butler, 5-11, 185, Sr.: All-Southwestern 4A pick had two punt return touchdowns and also had 35 catches for 663 yards, 12 TDs and 21 carries for 136 yards and two scores.

Second team offense

QB: Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park, 6-1, 190, Jr.

RB: Cameron Smith, Olympic, 5-10, 185, Sr.

RB: Jacob Newman, Myers Park, 5-11, 190, Jr.

OL: Sullivan Absher, South Point, 6-7, 275, Soph.

OL: Connor Drake, Providence, 6-6, 315, Soph.

OL: Garrett Jordan, Marvin Ridge, 6-2, 235, Sr.

OL: Timmy Artis, Hough, 6-4, 290, Sr.

OL: JL Burch, Olympic, 6-1, 280, Jr.

TE: Jayden Hooper, R-S Central, 6-4, 220, Sr.

WR: Cameron Thornton, Myers Park, 6-0, 190, Jr.

WR: Chance Morrow, West Charlotte, 6-6, 202, Jr.

K: Todd Pledger, Mountain Island Charter, 6-8, 185, Sr.

KR: Jamarion Dawkins, Forestview, 5-11, 220, Sr.

ATH: Jack Crump, Monroe, 5-10, 195, Jr.

SPEC: Brevin Caldwell, Ardrey Kell, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Second team defense

DL: Santana Hooper, Shelby, 6-3, 260, Jr.

DL: Bryce Dixon, Butler, 6-3, 280, Jr.

DL: James Pearce, Vance, 6-6, 220, Jr.

DL: Jalen Swindell, Vance, 6-2, 285, Jr.

LB: Matthew Reddick, South Mecklenburg, 6-3, 225, Jr.

LB: Avarion Cole, Vance, 6-1, 205, Sr.

LB: Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic, 6-1, 218, Sr.

DB: Jacob Booker, AL Brown, 6-2, 180, Sr.

DB: Christian Hunter, Mountain Island Charter, 5-9, 175, Sr.

DB: Bryson Parker, Weddington, 5-10, 185, Sr.

DB: Korey Hunter, Butler, 6-0, 175, Sr.

P: Alex Collins, Independence, 5-9, 165, Sr.

PR: Albert Fleming, Olympic, 6-1, 184, Jr.