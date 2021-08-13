Mecklenburg County public high school football: Top players, top teams, predictions

West Charlotte take the field. Special to the Observer

This week, the Charlotte Observer is previewing high school football in the counties it covers.

Today, we look at top public players and teams inside Mecklenburg County (the Mecklenburg private preview is here)

ARDREY KELL

Head Coach: Greg Jachym (3rd year as Ardrey Kell head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 6-2 (5-1 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 10 (3 offense; 7 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 23

Key Returning Starters: Jack Curtis, Sr., QB (6-4, 205); Ryan Stevens, Sr., DL (6-4, 230); Michael Koepke, Sr., DB (6-1, 170); Jamier Moten, Sr., DB (5-10, 160); Dylan Rawson, Sr., OL (6-0, 205); Jaysen Angulo, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Blake Henninger, Jr., LB (6-1, 185).

Other Key Returnees: Jalen Toye-Ellis, Jr., RB (5-10, 165); Ethan Presutty, Jr., WR (6-2, 180); Jack Barker, Sr., WR/TE (6-1, 180).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Key Newcomers: James Stepp, Jr., LB (5-7, 175); Chance Bryant, So., WR/DB (5-10, 160); Jack Ludwick, So., OL (6-0, 175).

Outlook: Ardrey Kell has proven they can hang with area’s best teams going 17-4 in the last two years under Coach Greg Jachym. This year, with 10 starters back, the Knights should have another team capable of competing for a conference title. The Ardrey Kell offense, which averaged 28 points per game last spring, should be strong again led by senior quarterback Jack Curtis (1,980 yards passing, 24 touchdowns in eight games). Also back is senior offensive lineman Dylan Rawson. The Knights’ defense returns seven starters with senior defensive end Ryan Stevens (4.5 sacks), junior linebacker Blake Henninger (48 tackles), and a trio of defensive backs -- seniors Jaysen Angulo (56 tackles, three interceptions), Michael Koepke (three interceptions) and Jamier Mote (23 tackles).

BERRY

Head Coach: Andrew Howard (6th year as Berry head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 3-4 (2-4 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Lettermen: 21

Key Returning Starters: Jalil Quick, Sr., QB (6-0, 213); Khaliq Ameer-Bey, Sr., LB (6-0, 235); Antoine Bell, Sr., WR (6-2, 218); Christian Haile, Sr., RB/WR (6-0, 190); Christian MacDonald, Sr., WR (6-3, 215); Jeremiah Palmer, Sr., WR (6-3, 210); Brayden Kauffman, Sr., K ((5-11, 175).

Other Key Returnees: Cameron Macon, So., WR (6-0, 205); Mika Moser, Sr., DE (6-0, 220); Tyler Perkins, Jr. DB (5-11, 170); Thomas Watson, Jr., LB (6-0, 205); Elijah Jordan, Sr., DL (5-11, 225); Elijah Neal, Sr., LB (5-11, 210).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Cardinals went 3-4 last spring, just one win short of the four victories (4-39) from 2016-2019 combined. Berry will try to carry that momentum into the fall with 11 starters returning to the lineup. The Cardinals’ offense, which averaged 19 points per game, should be more productive with senior quarterback Jalil Quick returning with all-conference running back Christian Haile and all-conference wide receiver Antoine Bell. The Berry defense is centered around all-conference linebacker Khaliq Ameer-Bey. Berry has not had a lot of success in recent years, with their last winning season coming in 2011, but Howard believes this team is capable of finishing in the top half of the league standings for the first time in more than a decade.

BUTLER

Head Coach: Brian Hales (11th year as Butler head coach; 18th year with Butler program overall).

2021 Spring Record: 8-2 (6-1 in the Southwestern 4A Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Lettermen: 26

Key Returning Starters: Bryce Dixon, Sr., DL (6-3, 275); Ty Moore, Sr., WR (5-10, 175); G.W. Clemmer, Sr., LB (5-11, 195); Aaron McIver, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 260); J.J. Coleman, Jr., LB (6-1, 210); Jordan Williams, Sr., DL (6-0, 310); Jordan Moore, Sr., DL (6-2, 235); Alex Edwards, Sr., DB (6-1, 175); Phillip Harris, So., DB (6-1, 175).

Other Key Returnees: Alex Judge, Sr., WR (6-0, 165); Eli Sylvester, Sr., WR (5-10, 165); Tyquan Rankin, So., RB (5-11, 215); Carter Meadows, Sr., DL/TE (6-1, 205).

Key Newcomers: Ashton Smith, Jr., WR (6-1, 175); Xavion Brower, Sr., QB/ATH (6-1, 205) (Mallard Creek transfer); Dylan Smoot, Sr., LB (6-0, 225); Goodness Odoemena, Sr., LB (6-0, 220) (Rocky River transfer); Travon Tensley, Sr., DB/WR (5-11, 180); Sammy Washington, So. DB/WR (6-2, 180).

Outlook: Butler has been consistent, averaging nine wins per season over the last four years, including a trip to the 4A state semifinals this past spring. This fall with 13 starters back, Butler should be a Southwestern 4A contender again. The Bulldogs’ defensive line will anchor that unit with seniors Bryce Dixon (74 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks), Aaron McIver, Jordan Moore and Jordan Williams all back in the lineup. Rocky River transfer, middle linebacker Goodness Odoemena, should also have an immediate impact. The Butler offense also got a major boost from Mallard Creek transfer and senior quarterback Xavion Brower, who will have plenty of weapons like senior wide receivers Alex Judge, Ty Moore and Eli Sylvester.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

Head Coach: Mike Brodowicz (8th year as Charlotte Catholic head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 9-1 (5-1 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 11 (7 offense; 4 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 38

Key Returning Starters: Jimmy Brewer, Sr., FB (6-0, 215); Robert McKernon, Sr., TE (6-4, 235); Sean Boyle, Jr., QB (6-1, 178); Akil Williams, Jr., RB (5-9, 175); Clint Barlow, Jr., OT (6-4, 290); Ariel Rodriguez, Sr., NG (6-0, 272); Tyler Mills, Sr., DE (6-1, 223); Tommy Hoefling, Sr., FS (5-11, 175); Ryan Collins, Sr., WB (6-0, 180); John Macuga, Jr., Center (6-3, 252); Luke Johnson, Sr., OLB (5-10, 180); Jason Jeffares, Sr., WB (6-3, 190); Jack Larsen, So., TE (6-3, 215).

Other Key Returnees: Gavin Hood, Jr., OT (6-1, 302); Ethan Ellis, Jr., WR/RB (6-2, 192); Evan Chromy, Jr., OLB (5-11, 180); Carter Losee, Sr., MLB (5-10, 205); Michael Moritz, Sr., DE (6-2, 215); Conor Walsh, Sr., SS (6-0, 181); Connor Walsh, Sr., Center (5-9, 173).

Key Newcomers: Griffin Sovine, Jr., FB (5-11, 183); Evan Collins, Jr., RB (6-0, 180); Jack Rouse, Jr., K/P (5-10, 158); Chase Fuller, Jr., Center (5-10, 174).

Outlook: The Charlotte Catholic football team has been amongst the states’ best at any level going 94-9 with five state championships in Brodowicz’s seven-year tenure. This year, the defending 3A state champions move up to the 4A class and one of the region’s best leagues, the Southwestern 4A. As usual, the Cougars will run the ball. Junior quarterback Sean Boyle (748 yards passing, 10 touchdowns) will hand off to senior fullback Jimmy Brewer, junior running back Akil Williams (492 yards rushing) with junior tackle Clint Barlow and junior center John Macuga opening holes. Tight ends Jack Larson (390 yards receiving, six touchdowns) and Robert McKernon (two touchdowns) also give Boyle and the Cougars viable options in the passing game. The Catholic defense will have to reload after losing seven starters, but has some key pieces like seniors Ariel Rodriguez (57 tackles) and Tyler Mills (64 tackles, four sacks) back with senior Luke Johnson (43 tackles).

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Head Coach: T.J. Albert (11th year as Community School of Davidson head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 5-3 (4-2).

Conference: Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A Conference (1A).

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 15

Key Returning Starters: Aiden Morris, Jr., LB (5-11, 185); Jameson Davies, Sr., QB; Trevor Carbonaro, Sr., WR/DB; Liam Sherman, Jr., OL/DL; Lucas Carneiro, Sr., K; Cooper Ricks, Jr., OL/DL; Tanner Mullins, So., WR/DB.

Other Key Returnees: Braden Sullivan, Sr., OL/DL; Riley Millholand, So., ATH; Bennett McCreary, Jr., ATH/RB.

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Spartans are 23-23 in the last four years. This fall, Community School of Davidson looks to build on a 5-3 season (2021 spring) with 10 starters back. Senior quarterback Jameson Davies, will lead an offense that averaged 28 points per game this spring. He returns weapons like receivers Trevor Carbonaro and Tanner Mullins. The Spartans’ defense will feature junior linebacker Aiden Morris (35 tackles, three sacks) and junior defensive end, Cooper Ricks (three sacks).

EAST MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Lennie Sanders (1st year as East Mecklenburg head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 1-6.

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 10

Key Returning Starters: Brock Fowler, Sr., TE/LB (6-3, 215); Bruce Perry, Sr., RB/DL (6-0, 225); Parker Storey, Jr., TE/S (6-3, 200); Filip Stasevic, Sr., WR/S (6-0, 175); Torrence Casey, So., WR/DB (5-9, 140); Deandre Hunt, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 210); Conner Dougherty, Jr., TE/LB (6-3, 220); Karl Trapp, Sr., LB (5-10, 195).

Other Key Returnees: Elijah Curtis, Sr., RB (5-9, 220); Jonah Lundy-Williams, Sr., WR (6-1, 165).

Key Newcomers: Takeo Massey, Fr., DB (6-2, 173); Jamari Smith, Fr., WR (5-8, 145); Jaycob Chandler, Fr., WR (6-0, 181).

Outlook: East Mecklenburg (3-25 in the last three years combined) returns only 10 players from their 2021 spring roster, including eight starters and a new head coach. But coach Sanders, a former Hopewell defensive coordinator, is confident this Eagles’ team can be improved with two-way standouts in seniors Brock Fowler (tight end/linebacker), Bruce Perry (running back/defensive line), Deandre Hunt (offensive line/defensive line), Flip Stasevic (wide receiver/safety) and Karl Trapp (offensive line/linebacker) along with juniors Connor Dougherty (tight end/linebacker) and Parker Storey (tight end/safety) back to provide leadership and experience.

GARINGER

Head Coach: Shon Galloway (1st year)

2021 Spring Record: 0-7

Conference: Southwestern 4A

Returning Starters: Will Smith, Sr, C (5-10, 250); Jayquan Myers, Sr, T (6-3, 280)

Returning Lettermen: 1

Other Key Returnees: Jalen Alford Bell, Jr, QB (5-10, 175); Lammarion Witherspoon, Jr, WR (5-10, 170)

Key Newcomers: Narada Nesbit, Soph, QB (6-0, 175); Cameron Moore, Fresh, LB (6-3, 185); Marques Byers, Fr, DB (5-8, 160); Maurice Malachi, Jr, OL/DL (6-3, 260)

Outlook: Garinger initially decided to field only a junior varsity team in the fall due to a lack of numbers and experience. Galloway said he would be starting six freshmen on defense. Galloway said he plans to rebuild the program slowly with an emphasis on building strength in the weight room and experience on the field. It will be harder to do that on the varsity side, but he has decent numbers in his 9th and 10th grade classes to work with.

HARDING

Head Coach: Van Smith (4th year as Harding head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 0-7 (0-6 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Lettermen: 30

Key Returning Starters: Octavion Davis, Sr., WR (6-3, 170); Josh Mayse, So., OL/DL (6-1, 250); A.J. Jenkins, So., RB (5-10, 170); Allen Ivey, Sr., DB (5-10, 190); Nigel Harmon, Sr., WR (5-11, 165); Diego Parks, Jr., QB (5-9, 190); Da’Lin Brown, Jr., WR (5-10, 160).

Other Key Returnees: Krystopher Martin, Sr., C (6-2, 270).

Key Newcomers: Keyshawn Jackson, Jr., DB (6-3, 170); Danari McIllwain, Jr., DB (6-0, 165).

Outlook: The Rams had a nightmare season in the spring, going 0-7 and scoring just 20 points for the entire season with five shutout losses. This season, Smith looks to get things going back in the right direction, and with 15 starters returning, there is reason for optimism. Harding has to put more points on the board and will need junior quarterback Diego Parks to help move the ball with sophomore running back A.J. Jenkins, senior receiver Octavion Davis and junior receiver Da’Lin Brown, the primary playmakers. The Rams’ defense is young overall, and will look defensive backs in senior Allen Ivey and Brown to provide leadership.

HOPEWELL

Head Coach: Jamelle Byrd (4th year as Hopewell head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 1-6 (1-6 in the I-Meck 4A Conference).

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 13

Key Returning Starters: Matt Flanders, Sr., TE/DE (6-3, 245); Major Weathers, Sr., CB/WR (5-8, 165); Will Humphrey, Sr., CB (6-1, 170); K.J. Black, Sr., WR (6-0, 175); Chris Brown, Jr., RB (5-9, 175); Damien West, Sr., WR (5-10, 170); Ted Kingumbe, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 260); Bralyn Johnson, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 270); Jayden Harris, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 280).

Other Key Returnees: Landen Francis, Sr., QB (6-0, 155); Ty Thompson, Sr., LB (6-1, 190).

Key Newcomers: Jaamar Earl, Sr., LB (5-11, 220).

Outlook: After going 1-32 from 2016-18, Hopewell has gone 5-13 in the last two years combined. This season, the Titans has a senior-laden team (10 starters) led by their defense with seniors in defensive end Matt Flanders and defensive backs Will Humphrey and Major Weathers (four interceptions). The Titans’ offense needs seniors like quarterback Landen Francis and wide receivers K.J. Black and Damien West along with junior running back Chris Brown to have productive years. Hopewell chases its first winning season in 11 years.

HOUGH

Head Coach: Matthew Jenkins (5th year as Hough head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 8-1 (FILL in I-Meck 4A).

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 31

Key Returning Starters: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Sr., DB (5-10, 175); Gavin Gibson, Sr., DB (5-10, 180); Ethan Johnson, Sr., DB (5-11, 185); Da’Shawn Davis, Sr., DL (6-3, 260); Corey Ball, Sr., OL (6-1, 270); Jarrod Mason, Sr., OL (6-1, 285); Tad Hudson, Jr., QB (6-3, 220); Darryl Taylor (Jr.), Sr., WR (5-10, 165); Markell Quick, Jr., WR (5-11, 160); Andrew Kryshtalowych, Jr., WR (5-11, 170); Devin McCain, Sr., LB (5-10, 210); Caden Ryan, Sr., LB (6-0, 230); Nolan Hauser, So., K (5-10, 165); Kouri Crump, Sr., DB (6-2, 185).

Other Key Returnees: Cooper McClain, Jr., OL (6-3, 240); Branden Palmer, Sr., DL (6-4, 210); Mike Pepe, Sr., LB (5-11, 195); Jack Berlin, Jr., OL (6-2, 245); Tanner Ward, Jr., OL (6-4, 250).

Key Newcomers: J.T. Smith, Jr., RB (5-11, 205) (Providence Day transfer); Zayvion Turner-Knox, Sr., RB (6-1, 215) (North Mecklenburg transfer); Brodrick Gooch, Sr., DB (6-0, 205) (Heritage (NC) transfer); Sequan Osborne, Jr., WR (6-1, 175) (Berry transfer); Omari Philyaw, Sr., DB (6-0, 180) (Myers Park transfer);

Outlook: Hough has been a consistent winner, averaging 10 victories per season over the last four years, while playing in the I-Meck 4A conference with teams like Julius Chambers (formerly Vance) and Mallard Creek. This year, Hough returns a veteran squad with 14 starters back in the lineup. The Huskies offense, which averaged 32 points per game last spring, will be directed by junior quarterback Tad Hudson (University of North Carolina commit, 1,549 yards passing, 16 touchdowns), along with receivers Darryl Taylor, Jr. and Markell Quick. Power 5 recruit JT Smith, a running back, transferred from Providence Day and former North Mecklenburg star Zayvion Turner-Knox also joins the team. Meanwhile, the Hough defense, which allowed 12.3 points per game last spring, is loaded with the secondary -- featuring seniors, Isaiah Brown-Murray (East Carolina commit), Gavin Gibson and Ethan Johnson -- leading the group. Defensive lineman Curtis Neal (ACL) won’t play this season, but senior defensive tackle Da’Shawn Davis (41 tackles, seven sacks) returns. Hough also has a rare special teams’ weapon in kicker Nolan Hauser, who can be a game-changer with his leg.

INDEPENDENCE

Head Coach: D.J. McFadden (1st year as Independence head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 2-5 (2-5 in the Southwestern 4A).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 25

Key Returning Starters: Josh Iseah, Jr., DE/TE (6-3, 225); Moshay Saw, Sr., S/OLB (6-2, 205); Jahari Burnside, Sr., OT/DL (6-3, 275); Bryson Tisdale, Sr., WR (5-7, 165); Taylor Russ, Sr., MLB (6-1, 215); Tener Love, Sr., OG (6-1, 280); Chayce Jordan, Sr., OLB (5-10, 195);

Other Key Returnees: Jaylen Springs, Jr., DE (6-3, 210); Graeson Crockett, Sr., CB/S (5-9, 170); Khalil Morrison, Sr., RB/WR/DB.

Key Newcomers: Tyree Glenn, Jr., RB (5-10, 180); Joe Moraglia, Jr., WR (5-6, 160); Will Brown, So., TE (6-1, 200); Kaden Thomas, So., TE (6-0, 200); Coleton Belcher, So., WR (6-0, 170).

Outlook: The once elite Independence football program has struggled of late, going 19-35 in the last five years. Their last winning season was in 2015. However, former Patriots (2004-2007) and East Carolina quarterback D.J. McFadden, looks to restore the culture and tradition at his alma mater. The Patriots’ offense will have to seniors like running back/wide receiver Khalil Morrison, wide receiver Bryson Tisdale (22 receptions for 325 yards) as well as guard Tener Love (6-1, 280) and tackle Jahari Burnside. The Patriots’ defense should be their strength with multiple playmakers back, including junior defensive end Josh Iseah (67 tackles, seven sacks, 17 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles), and linebackers Chayce Jordan (35 tackles), Taylor Russ (40 tackles) and Moshay Saw (44 tackles).

JULIUS CHAMBERS

Head Coach: Glenwood Ferebee (3rd season as Julius Chambers’ head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 10-1

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 9 (4 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Lettermen: N/A.

Key Returning Starters: Daylan Smothers, Jr., RB (5-11, 180); Kevin Concepcion, Jr., WR (5-11, 185); Armon Wright, So., WR (5-9, 165); Sean Walker, Jr., WR (5-9, 165); Jordan Thompson, Jr., LB (6-0, 190); James Pearce, Sr., DE (6-5, 215); Jalen Swindell, Sr., DE (6-1, 265); Zairion Jackson-Bass, Sr., DT (6-3, 250); Jeremiah Smith, Sr., DB (6-1, 175); Melvin Benitez, Sr., K (5-10, 165); Jayden Reeder, Sr., LB (6-0, 205).

Other Key Returnees: Anshon “Bubba” Camp, Jr., QB (6-0, 180); T.J. McGill, Sr., DB (6-0, 165); Kavarse Towns, Sr., DT/DE (6-1, 210); Dontrae Henderson, So., DB (5-11, 165); Daniel Davis, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 165); Bryce Loftin, Jr., OL (6-3, 305); David Jacobs, Jr., OL (6-2, 255); Jeremiah Blaylock, So., OL (6-1, 300).

Key Newcomers: Cam Kennedy, Sr. WR/DB (6-0, 190) (Olympic transfer); Zion Booker, Jr., WR (5-9, 160) (Mallard Creek transfer); Dante Harbison, Sr., LB/RB (6-1, 225) (Mallard Creek transfer); Mekhi Bigalow, Sr., HB/TE (6-0, 205) (Mallard Creek transfer); Dymere Edwards, Jr., QB (6-3, 227) (Jack Britt transfer); Jamari Broady, Sr., DB (5-10, 160) (Richmond Senior transfer).

Outlook: A new era begins with two-time 4AA defending state champion changing its name from Vance to Julius Chambers. But while the team’s name changed, the goal remains the same as the Cougars are still deep and talented enough to be a legit contender to three-peat. The offense, which averaged 39 points per game last spring, will be potent with reigning, Charlotte Observer offensive player of the year -- junior running back, Daylan Smothers (1,333 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns) -- returning with classmate and wide receiver Kevin “K.C.” Concepcion (42 catches for 471 yards and six touchdowns). QB Anshon Camp will run the offense. The Cougars’ defense, which allowed only 11 points per contest last spring, is led by senior defensive end James Pearce (65 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, five forced fumbles), as well as senior defensive tackle Jalen Swindle, junior linebackers Jordan Thompson.Chambers will also benefit from six transfers, including receivers Zion Booker (Mallard Creek) and Cam Kennedy (Olympic), quarterback Dymere Edwards (Jack Britt), linebacker/running back Dante Harbison (Mallard Creek), h-back/tight end, Mekhi Bigalow (Mallard Creek) and defensive back Jamari Broady (Richmond Senior).

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

Head Coach: Bob McKay (6th year as Lake Norman Charter head coach; 11th year overall at the school).

2021 Spring Record: 4-3 as a J.V. team; no varsity team in spring 2021.

Conference: Independent.

Returning Starters: 18

Returning Lettermen: 23

Key Returning Starters: Anthony Ryerson, Sr., WB/OLB (5-7, 155); Brent Ryerson, Sr., FB/LB (5-8, 165); Cameron Ryerson, Sr., QB (5-10, 155); Aidan Albury, Sr., FB (6-1, 190); Ronnie Massingale, Sr., WR/LB (5-10, 160); Quincy McKay, Jr., WR/S (6-1, 160); Myles Scott, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 260); Cole Rogers, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 190); Duncan Schneible, Sr., K/Safety (6-0, 170); Avery Wilkinson, Sr., TE/DE (6-0, 170); Drew Hendrickson, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 250); Jackson Ellington, Sr., CB/WR (5-9, 140).

Other Key Returnees: N/A.

Key Newcomers: Grayson Harvey, Fr., QB; Tyler Price, Fr., WB/DB; Brody Smith, Fr., WB/DB.

Outlook: Lake Norman Charter didn’t have a varsity in the spring of 2021, but still made progress as junior varsity went 4-3. The Knights will benefit from the return of 18 starters. The Lake Norman Charter offense is led by triplets -- seniors Anthony (wing back) Brent (fullback) and Cameron Ryerson (quarterback) -- who will team with senior Aidan Albury and junior Quincy McKay, to give the Knights a backfield that will run the ball a lot. The Lake Norman Charter defense is also an experienced group with seniors like linebacker Brent Ryerson, cornerback Jackson Ellington (four interceptions), safety Duncan Schneible, and junior defensive lineman Myles Scott, headlining the unit. Lake Norman Charter, has struggled going 6-27 in the last three years, but has a veteran team capable of earning their first winning season since 2012.

MALLARD CREEK

Head Coach: Kennedy Tinsley (2nd year as Mallard Creek head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 4-3

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 36

Key Returning Starters: Nicholas Furman, Sr., OL (6-2, 310); Jhase Gist, Sr., OL (6-1, 330); Brice Boyd, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 290); Maurice Morris, Sr., DL (6-2, 305); Jeremiah Hamilton, Jr., ATH (5-10, 185); David Lampkin, Sr., RB/WR/ATH (6-0, 180); Jalen Bowden, Jr., WR/DB (6-2, 175); Michael Short, Jr., LB (6-4, 210).

Other Key Returnees: Ryan Teeter,, Sr., DB (5-8, 175); Jameel Muldrow, Jr., QB/RB/WR (6-1, 190); Ishaun Abdul Ali, Jr., RB/DL (6-3, 225); Tomar Bivens, Jr., LB/ATH (6-0, 215).

Key Newcomers: Jordan Collins, Jr., RB/DB; Jakhi Patton, Jr., RB/DB (5-8, 180); Andre Ford, Jr., OL; Isaiah Ferguson, Jr., OL; Myles Chambers, Jr., DL (5-10, 250); Bob Kabambi, Sr., DL/LB.

Outlook: After going 43-6-1 from 2016 to 2019, first-year Mallard Creek head coach, Kennedy Tinsley, was put in a tough spot in the 2021 COVID-19 shortened season, going 4-3 overall, while not making it to the playoffs. This fall, the Mavericks should be improved in Tinsly’s second season. Eleven starters return to the lineup. The Mallard Creek offense, which averaged 34 points per game last year, will feature senior running back/wide receiver/athletes David Lampkin (also 4A state champion in the 100-meter dash) and Jeremiah Hamilton. As usual, Mallard Creek will have a massive, offensive line, including seniors Brice Boyd (all-conference, 6-4, 290), Nicholas Furman (6-2, 310) and Jhase Gist (6-1, 330). The Mallard Creek defense should also be improved with seniors in Boyd and Maurice Morris (6-2, 305) leading the defensive line and junior Michael Short returning at linebacker.

MYERS PARK

Head Coach: Curtis Fuller (1st year as Myers Park head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 9-1 (7-0 in the Southwestern 4A conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 13 (6 offense; 7 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 39

Key Returning Starters: Luke Lenhoff, Sr., QB (6-1, 192); Cam Thornton, Sr., WR (6-0, 180); Major Byrd, Sr., LB (6-0, 185); Deems May, Sr., DE (6-3, 200); Jordan Tinsley, Sr., DT (6-0, 315).

Other Key Returnees: Milly Patton, Jr., CB (5-10, 175); Tyson Austin, Jr., CB (5-11, 183); Phillps Alvarez, Sr., S (5-11, 168); Isaac Hill, Sr., WR (5-10, 185);

Key Newcomers: Parks Cromwell, Jr., LB (5-11, 148); Bo Crutcher, Sr., OL (6-2, 280); Cowan Fuller, Sr., DT (6-3, 245); Jaiden Scott, Sr., S (6-1, 190); Amir Turner, Sr., WR (6-2, 180) (Cypress Lakes (TX) transfer).

Outlook: Myers Park has been one of the best teams in the state in the last five years, going 57-9 in that span. Former Carolina Panthers’ and Mustangs’ assistant Curtis Fuller now takes over a veteran squad with 13 starters and 39 lettermen returning. The Myers Park offense, which averaged 33 points per game last spring, should be potent once again with senior quarterback Lucas Lenhoff (1,977 yards passing, 29 touchdowns) and wide receivers Cam Thornton (660 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns) returning. Cypress Lakes (TX) transfer Amir Turner (major Division I recruit) will add another playmaker. Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ defense, which allowed 15 points per game last spring, will be stout with six starters back in the lineup led by seniors including safety Phillips Alvarez (40 tackles), linebacker Major Byrd, defensive end Deems May (5 sacks) and defensive tackle Jordan Tinsley (32 tackles, three forced fumbles). Myers Park has the experience and talent to be amongst the top teams in the state and will get its opportunity to prove it from the start with a challenging first month matchups with Hough, Mallard Creek, Ronald Reagan and Buford (GA) before moving into SoMeck 4A conference play.

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Damon McKee (2nd year as North Mecklenburg head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 1-6

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 17

Returning Lettermen: 25

Key Returning Starters: Jahlani Biddersingh, Sr., WR (6-2, 203); Davion Cunningham, Sr., WR (6-1, 180); Devin Cunningham, Sr., TE (6-4, 235); John Geter, IV, Sr., QB (5-10, 170); Clark Brown, Sr., MLB (6-1, 205); Cameron Alfred, Sr., FS (5-9, 180); Lewis Blamoh, Jr., Sr., WR/LB (5-10, 195); Jaden Eaddy, Sr., LB (5-10, 210); Elijah Mack, Jr., DB (5-10, 185); Michael Stanley, Sr., OL./DL (6-3, 345); Christian Rand, Sr., DL (6-3, 225); Isaiah Neal, Jr., OL (6-0, 250); Melech Neal, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 245); Donnell (D.J.) McDonald, Sr., OL (6-4, 270); Gilberto Lorenzana, Jr., K/P (5-11, 175).

Other Key Returnees: N/A.

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Vikings have struggled going 2-16 in the last two years. This season, coach Damon McKee thinks that begins to change, with 17 starters and 25 lettermen returning. Three-year starter senior John Geter IV will run an offense that will have to more explosive (13 points per game last spring) and will feature all-conference receivers Jahlani Biddersingh (500 yards receiving, five touchdowns), Davion Cunningham (425 yards receiving, six touchdowns in three games last spring) and tight end Devin Cunningham (three touchdown catches). The Vikings’ defense will have to be more stout with senior linebackers Clark Brown (all-conference, three year-starter at middle linebacker) and Lewis Blamoh, Jr., leading the unit.

OLYMPIC

Head Coach: Brandon Thompson (3rd year as Olympic head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 6-2 (5-1 in the SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Lettermen: N/A.

Key Returning Starters: J.L. Burch, Sr., Center (6-1, 285); Eliyt Nairne, Jr., DL (6-3, 245); Emir Ibric, Sr., DL (6-3, 235); Albert Fleming, IV, Sr., WR/KR/PR (6-1, 185); Zayvion Lloyd, Sr., LB (6-0, 205); Solomon Barnes, Sr., CB (6-3, 185); Terrell Ford, Sr., DB (5-10, 165).

Other Key Returnees: Nashawn Pritchett, Sr., RB (5-10, 180); Cliff Richardson, Jr., DT (6-0, 275); Manuel Cordray, II, Jr. DL/LB (6-1, 210); Divey Shembo, Jr., DE (6-3, 210); Sterling Greene, Jr., WR (5-11, 170); Jadin Blackwell, Sr., WR (6-3, 195); Dario Allen, Sr., OL (6-1, 285);

Key Newcomers: Maliki Morris, Jr., RB/DB (6-0, 185) (Myers Park transfer).

Outlook: Olympic has been on the rise in the last two seasons, going 14-6 in that span with a share of the SoMeck7 conference last spring. The Trojans look to carry that momentum into the fall with 13 starters returning. The Olympic offense has to replace their starting quarterback and running back, but will lean on their run game with all-conference senior center J.L. Burch paving the way for playmakers like senior running back Nashawn Pritchett, and senior wide receiver/athlete Albert Fleming, IV. The Trojans’ defense should also be strong with all-conference senior defensive linemen Eliyt Nairne and junior Emir Ibric returning as well as senior defensive back Solomon Barnes, all back to headline a group that gave up only 15 points per game last spring.

PROVIDENCE

Head Coach: Weslee Ward (3rd year as Providence head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 7-2 (5-1 in SoMeck7 Conference).

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 19

Returning Lettermen: 28

Key Returning Starters: Jamar Price, Jr., RB (6-1, 210); Luke Bailey, Jr., WR (6-0, 185); Connor Drake, Jr., OL (6-6, 315); Marc Tomlijanovic, Jr., OL (6-5, 310); Anthony Tandoh, Jr., WR (5-9, 170); John Balas, Sr., OLB (6-2, 220); Luke Gullickson, Sr., NG (6-0, 240); Eli Watson, Sr., DE (6-2, 230); Jake Gilley, Sr., OLB (6-1, 185); Sam Decker, Sr., ILB (6-1, 230); Nate Hajduk, Sr., DB (6-2, 190); Graham Macphail, Sr., DB (5-9, 170).

Other Key Returnees: Eric Henson, Jr., OL (6-2, 230); Nick Terrell, Sr., DB (5-10, 170); Billey Wilkes, So., LB (6-1, 175).

Key Newcomers: Brady Hibbard, So., QB (6-3, 185); Spencer Makell, So., DB (6-1, 165); Chima Onukugo, Jr., DE (6-3, 240); Ben Wolf, Jr., NG (5-10, 230).

Outlook: Providence will look to carry the momentum from a 7-2 team that advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals last spring. The Panthers have a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball with 19 starters back. The Providence offense, which averaged 27 points per game last spring, will have a new quarterback in sophomore Brady Hibbard. But Hibbard has plenty of talent around him and will look get the ball to four-year starter, senior running back Jamar Price (610 yards rushing, five touchdowns) and junior wide receiver Luke Bailey. And he will all benefit from a massive offensive line led by juniors Connor Drake (6-6, 315) and Marc Tomlijanovic (6-5, 310). The Providence defense, which allowed 14 points per game last spring, with 10 starters back will be a major strength led by senior linebackers John Balas (75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, all-conference), Sam Decker and Jake Gilley with classmates Luke Gullickson and Eli Watson leading the defensive line. Providence has the experience and talent to be a major factor in the Southwestern 4A conference race with Butler and Charlotte Catholic, which will have been battle tested for the 4A state playoffs.

ROCKY RIVER

Head Coach: Orlando Gray (5th year as Rocky River head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 3-4

Conference: Southwestern 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 13

Key Returning Starters: Khalil Archie, Sr., QB (6-0, 165); Kendall Stanley, Sr., LT (6-6, 320); Mikie Anderson, Sr., LB/DL (6-2, 240); Jaeshon Ervin, Sr., DB (5-9 165).

Other Key Returnees: N/A.

Key Newcomers: Rod Stafford, So., WR/DB (5-10, 163); Antoine Norris, Jr., WR/DB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: The Ravens have struggled of late, averaging just three wins per season in the last five years. However, coach Orlando Gray believes this team can be improved with 10 starters back. The Rocky River offense will be directed by senior quarterback Khalil Archie (764 yards passing, 208 yards rushing) with left tackle Kendall Stanley (6-6, 320) doing the heavy lifting up front. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ defense is led by seniors in linebacker Mikie Anderson and defensive back Jaeshon Ervin. Rocky River looks to post its first winning season since 2014, which was also the last time they made it to the playoffs.

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Joe Evans (3rd year as South Mecklenburg head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 4-3 (3-3 in the SoMeck Conference).

Conference: SoMeck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Lettermen: 27

Key Returning Starters: Matthew Reddick, Sr., LB (6-3, 230); Taron Williams, Sr., OL (6-, 325); Landon Eagler, Sr., OL (6-5, 295); Tekhi Moss, Sr., DB (6-0, 175); Sincere Bennett, Sr., DB (5-11, 170); Panos Burlos, Sr., LB/DB (6-0, 195); Jake Brennan, Sr., RB (5-11, 185); Jalen Alexander, Sr., DE (6-5, 230); Josh Streu, Sr., DL (6-3, 230); Zane Davis, Sr., K/P (6-0, 165); Michael Nesbit, Jr., WR (6-3, 180); Bishop Boswell, So., WR (6-4, 180); Matts Flicking, Sr., TE/HB (6-0, 200).

Other Key Returnees: Crispin Flemings, Sr., LB (5-11, 195); Brock Rissmiller, Jr., TE (6-4, 230);

Key Newcomers: Jacob Newman, Sr., RB (6-0, 190) (Myers Park transfer); Dimitri Kelly, Sr., S (5-11, 165); Koen Webb, 6-0, 190, LB.

Outlook: South Mecklenburg had lost 14 straight games at the midway point of last season (dating back to 2018), when Evans turned things around, winning four consecutive games to finish the COVID-19 shortened season at 4-3. This year, with 15 starters returning, the Sabres have a lot of reasons to believe they can be a serious contender in the SoMeck 4A conference with Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and Olympic. The South Mecklenburg offense got a big boost from the addition of Myers Park transfer, senior running back Jacob Newman (809 yards rushing, six touchdowns), who will join senior Jake Brennan (489 yards rushing) to run behind a massive offensive line featuring Landon Eagler (6-5, 295) and Taron Williams (6-8, 325). The Sabres’ defense is led by senior linebackers in Panos Burlos and Matthew Reddick. South Meck has the experience and talent to post their second straight winning record and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

WEST CHARLOTTE

Head Coach: Sam Greiner (2nd year as West Charlotte head coach.)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 17

Key Returning Starters: Chance Morrow, Sr., WR (6-5, 185); Elijah Simmons, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 255); Angelo McLaurin, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 350); Josh Mahatha, Sr., QB (6-2, 170); Anterius Carpenter, Sr., RB (5-7, 175); Tyce Glover, Sr., S (6-0, 170); Maquavian Horsley, Jr., CB (5-7, 155); Anansi Coleman, Sr., LB (6-2, 185).

Other Key Returnees: Demairyon Dubose, Jr., LB/WR (5-11, 175); Jaden Smith, So., LB/WR (6-1, 180).

Key Newcomers: Endai McDowell, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 165); Aahquorea Maye, Sr., WR (6-0, 165); Samier Murphy, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 170); Kyree Faust, Sr., CB/RB (6-1, 185); Peter Guest, Sr., LB (6-2, 190).

Outlook: West Charlotte returns 12 starters from a team that went 2-5 this spring. Coach Sam Greiner has made a history of rebuilding programs quickly and believes his team can be improved with an offense that features seniors in quarterback Josh Mahatha and wide receiver Chance Morrow (37 catches, 627 yards, seven touchdowns, offers from Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, etc.). The Lions’ defense is big up front with seniors like defensive linemen Angelo McLaurin (6-4, 350) and Elijah Simmons (6-1, 255), setting the tone. West Charlotte’s move to class 3A gives the Lions a good shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

WEST MECKLENBURG

Head Coach: Beady Waddell (2nd year as West Mecklenburg head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 1-6

Conference: Queen City Athletic Conference/3A.

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 18

Key Returning Starters: Caleb Barringer, Jr., WR (5-9, 165); Michael Catlin, Sr., LB/FB (6-0, 210); Jahsiah Lacan, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 190); Shane Caldwell, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 280); D’Maru Hill, Sr. OL/DL (6-2, 295); DaMarco McClure, Jr., DE/TE (6-3, 220); Beady Waddell, IV, So., LB/RB (6-0, 190); Neko Brown, Jr., DB/WR (5-11, 190); Da’jon Hubert, Sr., DB/RB (5-9, 170); Kayrie Lytle, Jr., DL/OL (5-10, 240).

Other Key Returnees: Dylan Finandis, Jr., DB (5-10, 160); Deisean Hall, Jr., RB (5-10, 175); Terrell Howze, Jr., OL/DL (6-5, 330); Robert Lipscomb, Sr., ATH (5-11, 190); Omari Sanders-Richardson, Jr., LB/WR (6-0, 180); David Legette, Jr., ATH; Jeremy Black, So., ATH; Damarcus Hill, Jr., OL/DL.

Key Newcomers: Mark Foster (Jr.), Fr., LB/RB; Jared Lockhart, Fr., QB; Tariq Monroe, Jr., OL/DL; Michael Leviston, Sr., OL/DL.

Outlook: West Mecklenburg averaged eight wins per season from 2016-19, before slipping to 1-6 last spring. The Hawks look to get back on track this fall, but it won’t come easy in the new Queen City Athletic Conference. West Mecklenburg will need sophomore running back Beady Waddell IV and junior wide receiver Caleb Barringer to help make more plays and put more points on the board (averaged 14 points per game in the spring). Meanwhile, the Hawks’ defense will be more experienced with linebackers in senior Michael Catlin, Waddell, and junior defensive end DaMarco McClure back to lead the group.

Conference Predictions

Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A Conference

Mountain Island Charter; 2. Winston-Salem Prep; 3. Community School of Davidson; 4. Bishop McGuinness; 5. Winston-Salem Carver; 6. Pine Lake Prep; 7. Christ the King.

Queen City Athletic Conference 3A/4A

Julius Chambers; 2. Hough; 3. Mallard Creek; 4. West Charlotte; 5. North Mecklenburg; 6. Hopewell; 7. West Mecklenburg.

SoMeck 4A Conference

Myers Park; 2. South Mecklenburg;. 3. Ardrey Kell; 4. Olympic; 5. Berry; 6. Harding.

Southwestern 4A Conference

Charlotte Catholic; 2. Butler; 3. Providence; 4. Independence; 5. Rocky River; 6. East Mecklenburg.

Preseason all-county team

Offense

QB: Tad Hudson, Hough, 6-3, 220, Jr.

RB: Jacob Newman, South Mecklenburg, 6-0, 190, Sr.

RB: Daylan Smothers, Julius Chambers, 5-11, 180, Jr.

WR: Kevin “K.C.” Concepcion, Julius Chambers, 5-11, 185, Jr.

WR: Chance Morrow, West Charlotte, 6-6, 185, Sr.

WR: Cam Thornton, Myers Park 6-0, 182, Sr.

TE: Jack Larson, Charlotte Catholic, 6-3, 215, So.

OL: Clinton Barlow, Charlotte Catholic, 6-4, 290, Jr.

OL: Brice Boyd, Mallard Creek, 6-4, 290, Sr.

OL: J.L. Burch, Olympic, 6-1, 285, Sr.

OL: Connor Drake, Providence, 6-6, 315, Jr.

OL: Landon Eagler, South Mecklenburg, 6-5, 295, Sr.

OL: Kendall Stanley, Rocky River, 6-6, 320, Sr.

ATH: Xavion Brower, Butler, 6-0, 205, Sr.

ATH: Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park, 6-1, 192, Sr.

Defense

DL: Bryce Dixon, Butler, 6-3, 275, Sr.

DL: Da’Shawn Davis, Hough, 6-1, 265, Sr.

DL: James Pearce, Julius Chambers, 6-5, 215, Sr.

DL: Ariel Rodriguez, Charlotte Catholic, 6-0, 272, Sr.

DL: Jalen Swindell, Julius Chambers, 6-1, 265, Sr.

LB: Khaliq Ameer-Bey, Berry, 6-0, 235, Sr.

LB: John Balas, Providence, 6-2, 220, Sr.

LB: Clark Brown, North Mecklenburg, 6-1, 205, Sr.

LB: Matthew Reddick, South Mecklenburg, 6-3, 230, Sr.

LB: Jordan Thompson, Julius Chambers, 6-0, 190, Jr.

DB: Jaysen Angulo, Ardrey Kell, 6-0, 180, Sr.

DB: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Hough, 5-10, 175, Sr.\u0009

DB: Omari Philyaw, Hough, 5-10, 170, Sr.

DB: Major Weathers, Hopewell, 5-8, 165, Sr.

ATH: Brock Fowler, East Mecklenburg, 6-3, 215, Sr.

ATH: Josh Iseah, Independence, 6-3, 225, Sr.

Specialists

K/P: Nolan Hauser, Hough, 5-10, 165, So.

SPEC: Albert Fleming, IV, Olympic, 6-1, 185, Sr.

SPEC: David Lampkin, Mallard Creek, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Daylan Smothers, Julius Chambers, 5-11, 180, Jr.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: James Pearce, Julius Chambers, 6-5, 215, Sr.

--JAY EDWARDS