Rivalry games to kickoff 2021 prep football schedule in uptown Charlotte. Here’s previews

Thursday's games

(records are from spring 2021 season)

No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (9-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (4-3), 5 p.m., Memorial Stadium — The Cougars have dominated this series in recent years, but the opener of the big doubleheader at newly refurbished Memorial Stadium could be entertaining. South Mecklenburg finished the spring season with four victories, and coach Joe Evans has the services of standout RB Jacob Newman, a transfer from Myers Park and a preseason candidate for the N.C. Mr. Football Award. South Mecklenburg also has 15 returning starters. Charlotte Catholic has (as usual) a strong RB in Akil Williams, and the offense looks solid. But the Cougars have only four returning starters on defense, so they’ll be tested by the Sabres.

No. 2 Hough (8-1) vs. No. 6 Myers Park (9-1), 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium — Two perennial Mecklenburg powers meet in the nightcap of the doubleheader. They are 2-2 all-time against each other, but the last meeting, in September 2019, ended with a 68-21 Myers Park victory. The Huskies certainly haven’t forgotten that game. Hough has 14 returning starters, led by junior QB Tad Hudson, another Mr. Football candidate. Also returning is PK Nolan Hauser, one of the state’s best. Myers Park has 13 returning starters, led by another standout in QB Lucas Lenhoff. He has several outstanding receivers as targets. This is the Mustangs’ first game under head coach Curtis Fuller.

This week's schedule

Thursday

(records are from fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons)

Charlotte Football Night Kickoff

(at Memorial Stadium)

Charlotte Catholic (9-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (4-3), 5

Hough (8-1) vs. Myers Park (9-1), 8

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

(records are from fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons)

Mecklenburg nonconference

A.L. Brown (6-2) at North Mecklenburg (1-6), 7

Chester, SC, (2-4) at Providence (7-2)

Bessemer City (1-6) at Community School of Davidson (5-3), 7

Chambers (10-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (9-1), 7

Charlotte Christian (6-1) at Weddington (6-1), 7

Charlotte Country Day (2-4) at Darlington (SC) Trinity-Byrnes (4-6)

Christ the King (3-4) at Harrells Christian (8-1), 7

Cox Mill (3-4) at Hopewell (1-6), 7

East Mecklenburg (1-6) at Berry Academy (3-4), 7

Harding (0-7) at Garinger (0-7), 7

Hickory Grove Christian (2-3) at Asheville Christian (1-5), 7

Lake Norman Charter (0-0) at SouthLake Christian (0-0), 7

Mallard Creek (4-3) at Butler (8-2), 7

Olympic (6-2) at Sun Valley (0-6), 7

Rocky River (3-4) at Porter Ridge (4-3), 7

West Mecklenburg (1-6) at Montgomery Central (1-4)

Nonconference

Albemarle (1-2) at Thomasville (3-3)

Ashe County (7-1) at Wilkes Central (4-2)

Burns (6-3) vs. Forestview (4-3), at Stuart Cramer High

Cabarrus Warriors (5-3) at North Raleigh Christian (3-5), 7

Chase (4-3) at Mountain Heritage (7-2)

Cherryville (2-5) at Avery County (2-3)

Concord (2-5) at Ashbrook (4-3)

Draughn (5-2) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-1)

East Burke (4-3) at Patton (1-6)

East Gaston (2-5) at North Gaston (0-7)

East Lincoln (5-2) at Hibriten (7-1)

Fred T. Foard (1-5) at Maiden (6-1)

Hickory (0-7) at Alexander Central (5-3)

Hickory Hawks (6-3) at Andrews (4-3)

Hunter Huss (2-4) at Hickory Ridge (5-3)

Lake Norman (5-2) at West Iredell (1-6), 7

Lincolnton (1-5) at South Point (5-2)

Metrolina Christian (2-5) at Union Academy (1-4)

Monroe (7-3) at Marvin Ridge (4-2), 7

Mooresville (2-5) at Davie County (5-2)

Mountain Island Charter (2-5) at Anson County (2-3), 7

Mount Pleasant (8-1) at Central Cabarrus (3-4)

New Hope Academy (5-5) vs. Carolina Bearcats (4-5), at Weddington Optimist Park

Newton-Conover (2-4) at Polk County (6-2)

North Lincoln (4-3) at West Lincoln (5-3)

North Rowan (5-3) at East Rowan (2-5)

North Stanly (6-1) at Ledford (4-3)

Parkland (0-5) at South Rowan (2-5), 7

Parkwood (2-5) at Cuthbertson (2-5), 7

Piedmont (1-4) at Forest Hills (2-5), 7

Pisgah (6-2) at Crest (6-2)

Richmond Senior (4-1) at Mount Tabor (11-0), 7

R-S Central (4-3) at McDowell (3-3), 7

Salisbury (9-2) at West Rowan (4-4)

Shelby (6-3) at Kings Mountain (8-1)

South Iredell (3-4) at North Iredell (0-6), 7

Statesville (6-2) at Jesse Carson (3-4), 7

St. Stephens (2-5) at Bandys (1-5)

Stuart Cramer (1-6) at Bunker Hill (6-2)

T.C. Roberson (7-2) at Watauga (5-2)

West Cabarrus (3-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (1-6)

West Caldwell (3-4) at South Caldwell (3-3)

West Stanly (3-1) at South Stanly (2-2)

Idle: Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day, Freedom, Highland Tech, Independence, Jay M. Robinson, Pine Lake Prep, West Charlotte