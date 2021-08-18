Who’s the best football player in North Carolina? Here’s our Mr. Football Watchlist

Who will be Mr. Football?

Last season, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer handed out the High School Heisman Award in the fall season (to Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge) and in the spring (to Chambers High’s Daylan Smothers).

For Year 2, the award will change names to Mr. Football, to match the Mr. and Ms. Basketball Awards the Charlotte Observer has awarded since the early ‘80s to the state’s best boys and girls basketball players.

Today, the Observer releases a preseason Watch List of potential players who could be named Mr. Football. If you’re not on the list, don’t fret, you can play your way onto it.

Throughout the season, the list will be updated on the Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show, which runs each Tuesday, and later this year, three finalists will be invited on the program with a winner announced.

Here are the preseason top 25.

Name School Position Michael Allen Rose RB Alonza Barnett Grimsley QB Bryum Brown Rolesville QB Tate Carney Davie County RB KC Concepcion Chambers WR Isaiah Crowell East Forsyth DB Mack David West Forsyth LB Bryce Dixon Butler DL Kaveon Freshwater Northeastern DL Christian Hamilton Hickory Ridge WR Omarion Hampton Cleveland RB Malaki Hamrick Shelby LB Tad Hudson Hough QB Shaleak Knotts Monroe WR Jacob Newman South Mecklenburg RB James Pearce Chambers Edge Albert Redd Glenn LB Noah Rogers Rolesville WR Travis Shaw Grimsley DL Daylan Smothers Chambers RB Jalen Swindell Chambers DL Tamorye Thompson Grimsley Edge Jalen Walker Salisbury LB Torren Wright AL Brown LB Carter Wyatt West Brunswick LB