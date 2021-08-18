Charlotte Observer Logo
Who’s the best football player in North Carolina? Here’s our Mr. Football Watchlist

Who will be Mr. Football?

Last season, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer handed out the High School Heisman Award in the fall season (to Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge) and in the spring (to Chambers High’s Daylan Smothers).

For Year 2, the award will change names to Mr. Football, to match the Mr. and Ms. Basketball Awards the Charlotte Observer has awarded since the early ‘80s to the state’s best boys and girls basketball players.

Today, the Observer releases a preseason Watch List of potential players who could be named Mr. Football. If you’re not on the list, don’t fret, you can play your way onto it.

Throughout the season, the list will be updated on the Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show, which runs each Tuesday, and later this year, three finalists will be invited on the program with a winner announced.

Here are the preseason top 25.

NameSchoolPosition
Michael AllenRoseRB
Alonza BarnettGrimsleyQB
Bryum BrownRolesvilleQB
Tate CarneyDavie CountyRB
KC ConcepcionChambersWR
Isaiah CrowellEast ForsythDB
Mack DavidWest ForsythLB
Bryce DixonButlerDL
Kaveon FreshwaterNortheasternDL
Christian HamiltonHickory RidgeWR
Omarion HamptonClevelandRB
Malaki HamrickShelbyLB
Tad HudsonHoughQB
Shaleak KnottsMonroeWR
Jacob NewmanSouth MecklenburgRB
James PearceChambersEdge
Albert ReddGlennLB
Noah RogersRolesvilleWR
Travis ShawGrimsleyDL
Daylan SmothersChambersRB
Jalen SwindellChambersDL
Tamorye ThompsonGrimsleyEdge
Jalen WalkerSalisburyLB
Torren WrightAL BrownLB
Carter WyattWest BrunswickLB
