No. 4 Richmond Senior gets late fumble and big drive to stop No. 3 Butler Saturday

Richmond Senior got a big fumble recovery and a big drive to beat Butler 32-29 in a thrilling high school football game at Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs (1-1), No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, appeared to driving for put-away points in the fourth quarter, but fumbled at the Raiders 43. With 6:33 to play, down 29-25, Richmond QB Kellan Hood had a long run to get in the red zone. A few plays later he scored from five yards out.

After No. 4 Richmond (2-0) snuffed out Butler’s final attempt, the Raiders were able to run out the clock on a game that had several swings.

Butler started the game with an 80-yard scoring pass on its first play. The Bulldogs eventually went up 14-6 before Hood led the Raiders to three straight scores and a 25-14 halftime lead.

But a different Bulldogs teams showed up in the second half. The Bulldogs defense shut down Richmond and the offense picked up. Brower ended one drive with a 13-yard scoring run.

Ahead 25-22, Richmond had a bad snap on a punt and allowed Butler to get the ball at Richmond’s 35. On the next play Brower hit Travon Tensley for a 35-yard score with 9:53 to play.

After that, Butler’s defense got another stop and the Bulldogs began what could’ve been their put-away drive. Along the way they converted a 1st and 25 and a fourth and 1. But the fumble ended the drive and gave Richmond the ball -- and the momentum.

Butler 7 7 8 7 -- 29

Richmond 6 19 0 7 -- 32

B: Eli Sylvester 80 pass from Xavion Brower (Elijah Swett kick)

R: Kellan Hood 4 run (kick failed)

B: Brower 3 run (Swett kick)

R: Nasir Crumpton 70 run (run failed)

R: Trey Thomas 17 pass from Hood (pass failed)

R: Hood 1 run (Alex Medina kick)

B: Brower 13 run (Trevon Tensley run)

B: Tensley 35 pass from Brower (Swett kick)