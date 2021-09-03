Ardrey Kell stops No. 12 Marvin Ridge with its hard-hitting defense

You can forget any of those preconceived notions about Ardrey Kell football.

That point-a-minute offense? That’s old news.

The 2021 version of Ardrey Kell football is hard-hitting. It’s about defense. And it’s working.

The Knights went to Marvin Ridge on Friday night and handed the Mavericks, No. 12 in the Sweet 16, their first loss of the season 26-7.

“This is a good defensive unit,” Knights’ coach Greg Jachym said, after his team captured the Battle of Blakeney, a rivalry of teams just five miles apart on opposite sides of the Mecklenburg-Union county line.

“We had a few rough spots last week, but we worked hard to clean a few things up,” Jachym said. “I thought we had a big improvement from last week.”

The Knights’ opener last week looked like old-time Ardrey Kell football — a 41-28 victory over Cuthbertson. The Knights averaged 38.6 points a game in the spring season and more than 31 a contest in 2019.

But Jachym said defense will be his team’s calling card this season.

“I think we have the makings of a really good (defensive) unit,” he said. “That was a really good team we played tonight. I thought we played well.”

The Mavericks (2-1) had averaged 37.5 points in their first two games.

On Friday night, they finished with 95 yards’ total offense, including just five rushing yards. Their only touchdown came on a second-quarter interception return by Luke Raykowicz.

The Knights had five sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. When they weren’t sacking Marvin Ridge quarterback Evan Medders, they were pressuring him.

The face of the Ardrey Kell defense Friday night was junior safety Joshua Switzer.

“It’s all of us,” Switzer said afterward. “It was a team effort. My teammates put me in a position to do some things.”

If so, it worked.

Switzer had an interception, two sacks, and at one point in the second quarter, he made four consecutive tackles. Oh, yes … he also ran for a touchdown.

“I’d like to get me more carries with the ball,” he said with a laugh.

Defense accounted for the Knights’ first score. Late in the first quarter, Marvin Ridge stopped Ardrey Kell on downs at the Mavericks’ 1. On the first play from scrimmage, Ardrey Kell’s Ryan Stevens tackled Clayton Kelley in the end zone for a safety.

A 45-yard punt return by Jamier Moton to the Marvin Ridge 20 set up the Knights’ first touchdown, on a 1-yard run by Switzer. Ardrey Kell added an Alex Chilcott field goal early in the second quarter for a 12-0 lead and stayed in front.

Three who mattered

Joshua Switzer, Ardrey Kell: A junior safety/running back, Switzer had an interception, a sack and three tackles for lost yardage. He also ran for a touchdown and returned three punts.

Ryan Stevens, Ardrey Kell: A senior linebacker, Stevens tackled a Marvin Ridge running back in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. He also had a sack, one tackle for lost yardage, and two pressures on the quarterback.

David Beckert, Marvin Ridge: Beckert had a lot to do with his team keeping the Ardrey Kell passing game under control. His highlights included two tackles for lost yardage and breaking up a pass that would have resulted in a 40-yard-plus Ardrey Kell reception.

Worth mentioning

▪ Ardrey Kell isn’t finished taking on Union County powers. After beating Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge, the Knights face Weddington, ranked sixth in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, at home next Friday. “We’re taking on all of Union County this year,” Jachym said.

▪ There was some offense in the game. Ardrey Kell quarterback Jack Curtis completed 20-of-34 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Knights outgained Marvin Ridge 259-95 in total yardage.

▪ Penalties helped keep the game lower-scoring that it might have been. In the third quarter, Marvin Ridge’s Evan Medders completed a 75-yard touchdown pass that would have put his team ahead 13-12. But a holding penalty negated the score. Then on Ardrey Kell’s next possession, an illegal procedure penalty wiped out what would have been a 43-yard touchdown pass by Jack Curtis.

▪ Marvin Ridge played its first three games at home, but the Mavericks won’t play their next home contest until Oct. 1. Their next three Fridays include two road games and a bye.

What’s next

Marvin Ridge is scheduled to travel to Parkwood next Friday. Ardrey Kell returns home, facing Weddington next Friday. Both are nonconference games.

Ardrey Kell 9 3 14 0 — 26

Marvin Ridge 0 7 0 0 — 7

AK: Safety; Ryan Stevens tackled Marvin Ridge ball-carrier in end zone

AK: Joshua Switzer 1 run (Alex Chilcott kick)

AK: FG Chilcott 28

MR: Luke Raykowicz 21 interception return (Jackson Moore kick)

AK: Beylor Morgan 4 run (Chilcott kick)

AK: Jalen Toye-Ellis 13 pass from Jack Curtis (Chilcott kick)

