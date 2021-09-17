Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

High School Sports

Friday’s live North Carolina high school football scores

Week 5 of the high school football season kicks off Friday, Sept. 17.

Here are live scores for N.C. high school teams and they will update all night.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service