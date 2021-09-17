Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

RankSchoolRecordThis WeekNext Week
1Chambers (4A)(5-0)d. West Mecklenburg 64-6Hough at Memorial Stadium
2Hough (4A)(4-0)d. North Mecklenburg 53-14Chambers at Memorial Stadium
3Richmond (4A)(2-1)idlePinecrest
4Ardrey Kell (4A)(3-1)lost 25-14 to Porter Ridgeidle
5Salisbury (2A)(4-0)d. Thomasville 49-21at West Davidson
6Maiden (2A)(4-0)idleat West Lincoln
7Charlotte Catholic (4A)(3-1)d. Providence 21-14at Independence
8Weddington (4A)(3-1)idleat Olympic
9Myers Park (4A)(3-2)d. Berry 52-3Cardinal Gibbons
10Butler (4A)(2-2)d. Garinger 70-0Providence
11South Mecklenburg (4A)(4-1)d. Catawba Ridge 17-3at Berry
12Hickory Ridge (4A)(3-2)d. AL Brown 48-14Mooresville
13Shelby (2A(3-1)d. Cherryville 63-14at Thomas Jefferson
14Kings Mountain (3A)(3-1)d. Hunter Huss 45-6North Gaston
15Charlotte Christian (IND)(2-1)idleCharlotte Latin
16Mallard Creek (4A)(2-1)d. West Charlotte 29-14at Hopewell

Friday’s Results

Queen City 3A-4

Hough 53, North Meck 14

Julius Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6

Mallard Creek 29, West Charlotte 14

South Meck 4A

Myers Park 52, Berry 3

Olympic 35, Harding 0

Southwestern 4A

Butler 70, Garinger 0

Charlotte Catholic 21, Providence 14

Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Rabun Gap 37, Christ School 13

Greater Metro 4 4A

Hickory Ridge 48, AL Brown 14

Mooresville 33, Cox Mill 14

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell 16, Roberson 6

South Caldwell (3-0, 0-0) at Hibriten (2-1, 0-0)

Watauga 54, Ashe County 7

Big South 3A

Crest 44, Ashbrook 27

Forestview 43, North Gaston 20

Kings Mountain 45, Hunter Huss 6

South Point 28, Stuart Cramer 21

South Piedmont 3A

Concord 36, East Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20

West Rowan (1-2, 0-0) at Jesse Carson (1-2, 0-0), 7

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21

North Iredell 34, Fred T. Foard 0

Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5

St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6

Newton-Conover (0-2, 0-0) at West Caldwell (0-2, 0-0)

West Lincoln 20, Bandys 17

Mountain Foothills 2A

Polk County (2-1, 0-0) at Patton (0-2, 0-0)

R-S Central (0-2, 0-0) at Hendersonville (3-1, 0-0)

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Metrolina Christian (3-1, 0-0) at SouthLake Christian (0-2, 0-0), 7

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver 32, Christ the King 26

Community School of Davidson 45, Bishop McGuinness 7

Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0) at Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0)

Central Carolina 1A-2A

North Rowan 57, South Davidson0

Salisbury 49, Thomasville 21

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns 72, Highland Tech 0

Shelby 63, Cherryville 14

Thomas Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen (1-2, 0-0) at Draughn (1-2, 0-0)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Cabarrus Warriors 47, Covenant Day 7

Charlotte Latin 33, Legion Collegiate 0

Lake Norman Charter 48, Union Academy 18

Porter Ridge 25, Ardrey Kell 14

South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge 3

Nonconference

Central Davidson (3-0) at South Stanly (1-3)

Cuthbertson 27, JM Robinson 6

East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26

Forest Hills (2-2) at Montgomery Central (0-2)

Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19

Lake Norman 43, Mount Pleasant 18

Marvin Ridge 42, Alexander Central 8

Monroe 60, Sun Valley 21

Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0

Parkwood 22, Piedmont 21

Randleman (0-3) at North Stanly (1-2)

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at South Carolina Spartans (0-3, 0-0), 4

Cabarrus Stallions (0-2, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-2, 0-0), 3

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (0-3) vs. Hickory Hawks (0-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., noon

Postponed/canceled

Albemarle at Southwestern Randolph

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Maiden at East Burke

Providence Day at St. Pauls

Southern Lee at Richmond Senior

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Next week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Tuesday

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at East Burke

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Julius Chambers vs. Hough, at Memorial Stadium, 7

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7

South Meck 4A

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7

Providence at Butler, 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Rabun Gap, 7

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Providence School at Christ School

Greater Metro 4 4A

Cox Mill at West Cabarrus

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Sandhills 3A-4A

Hoke County at Lee County

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Scotland County at Southern Lee

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Forestview

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

South Point at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at Crest

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord, 7

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus, 7

South Rowan at West Rowan, 7

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at North Lincoln, 7

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 7

Statesville at East Lincoln, 7

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 7

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bandys

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

Maiden at West Lincoln

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at R-S Central

Hendersonville at Polk County

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bishop McGuinness at Carver, 7

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Lexington at South Davidson

North Rowan at Thomasville

Salisbury at West Davidson

South Piedmont 1A-2A

East Gaston at Cherryville

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Shelby at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn at Avery County

Mitchell County at C.D. Owen

Mountain Heritage at Rosman

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at Union Academy, 7

Pioneer Football

Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

Mecklenburg nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons at Myers Park, 7

Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Covenant Day at High Point Christian, 7

Harding at Nation Ford (SC)

South Wake Saints at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Weddington at Olympic, 7

Nonconference

Anson County at Albemarle

Buford (SC) at Parkwood, 7

Cabarrus Warriors at Asheville School

Chase at McDowell, 7

Graham at Union Pines

Madison County at Patton

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Sun Valley at Pageland (SC) Central

West Stanly at Eastern Randolph

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Greensboro Panthers, noon

