High School Sports
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rank
|School
|Record
|This Week
|Next Week
|1
|Chambers (4A)
|(5-0)
|d. West Mecklenburg 64-6
|Hough at Memorial Stadium
|2
|Hough (4A)
|(4-0)
|d. North Mecklenburg 53-14
|Chambers at Memorial Stadium
|3
|Richmond (4A)
|(2-1)
|idle
|Pinecrest
|4
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|(3-1)
|lost 25-14 to Porter Ridge
|idle
|5
|Salisbury (2A)
|(4-0)
|d. Thomasville 49-21
|at West Davidson
|6
|Maiden (2A)
|(4-0)
|idle
|at West Lincoln
|7
|Charlotte Catholic (4A)
|(3-1)
|d. Providence 21-14
|at Independence
|8
|Weddington (4A)
|(3-1)
|idle
|at Olympic
|9
|Myers Park (4A)
|(3-2)
|d. Berry 52-3
|Cardinal Gibbons
|10
|Butler (4A)
|(2-2)
|d. Garinger 70-0
|Providence
|11
|South Mecklenburg (4A)
|(4-1)
|d. Catawba Ridge 17-3
|at Berry
|12
|Hickory Ridge (4A)
|(3-2)
|d. AL Brown 48-14
|Mooresville
|13
|Shelby (2A
|(3-1)
|d. Cherryville 63-14
|at Thomas Jefferson
|14
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|(3-1)
|d. Hunter Huss 45-6
|North Gaston
|15
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|(2-1)
|idle
|Charlotte Latin
|16
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|(2-1)
|d. West Charlotte 29-14
|at Hopewell
Friday’s Results
Queen City 3A-4
Hough 53, North Meck 14
Julius Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6
Mallard Creek 29, West Charlotte 14
South Meck 4A
Myers Park 52, Berry 3
Olympic 35, Harding 0
Southwestern 4A
Butler 70, Garinger 0
Charlotte Catholic 21, Providence 14
Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Rabun Gap 37, Christ School 13
Greater Metro 4 4A
Hickory Ridge 48, AL Brown 14
Mooresville 33, Cox Mill 14
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell 16, Roberson 6
South Caldwell (3-0, 0-0) at Hibriten (2-1, 0-0)
Watauga 54, Ashe County 7
Big South 3A
Crest 44, Ashbrook 27
Forestview 43, North Gaston 20
Kings Mountain 45, Hunter Huss 6
South Point 28, Stuart Cramer 21
South Piedmont 3A
Concord 36, East Rowan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20
West Rowan (1-2, 0-0) at Jesse Carson (1-2, 0-0), 7
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21
North Iredell 34, Fred T. Foard 0
Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5
St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6
Newton-Conover (0-2, 0-0) at West Caldwell (0-2, 0-0)
West Lincoln 20, Bandys 17
Mountain Foothills 2A
Polk County (2-1, 0-0) at Patton (0-2, 0-0)
R-S Central (0-2, 0-0) at Hendersonville (3-1, 0-0)
Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)
Metrolina Christian (3-1, 0-0) at SouthLake Christian (0-2, 0-0), 7
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Carver 32, Christ the King 26
Community School of Davidson 45, Bishop McGuinness 7
Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0) at Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0)
Central Carolina 1A-2A
North Rowan 57, South Davidson0
Salisbury 49, Thomasville 21
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns 72, Highland Tech 0
Shelby 63, Cherryville 14
Thomas Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen (1-2, 0-0) at Draughn (1-2, 0-0)
Mecklenburg nonconference
Cabarrus Warriors 47, Covenant Day 7
Charlotte Latin 33, Legion Collegiate 0
Lake Norman Charter 48, Union Academy 18
Porter Ridge 25, Ardrey Kell 14
South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge 3
Nonconference
Central Davidson (3-0) at South Stanly (1-3)
Cuthbertson 27, JM Robinson 6
East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26
Forest Hills (2-2) at Montgomery Central (0-2)
Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19
Lake Norman 43, Mount Pleasant 18
Marvin Ridge 42, Alexander Central 8
Monroe 60, Sun Valley 21
Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0
Parkwood 22, Piedmont 21
Randleman (0-3) at North Stanly (1-2)
Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at South Carolina Spartans (0-3, 0-0), 4
Cabarrus Stallions (0-2, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-2, 0-0), 3
Nonconference
Carolina Bearcats (0-3) vs. Hickory Hawks (0-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., noon
Postponed/canceled
Albemarle at Southwestern Randolph
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Maiden at East Burke
Providence Day at St. Pauls
Southern Lee at Richmond Senior
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Next week’s schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Tuesday
Catawba Valley 2A
Maiden at East Burke
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Julius Chambers vs. Hough, at Memorial Stadium, 7
Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7
West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7
South Meck 4A
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic at Independence, 7
East Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7
Providence at Butler, 7
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Rabun Gap, 7
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7
Providence School at Christ School
Greater Metro 4 4A
Cox Mill at West Cabarrus
Lake Norman at A.L. Brown
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Sandhills 3A-4A
Hoke County at Lee County
Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Scotland County at Southern Lee
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Forestview
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
South Point at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at Crest
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord, 7
East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus, 7
South Rowan at West Rowan, 7
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 7
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 7
Statesville at East Lincoln, 7
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 7
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke at Bandys
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover
Maiden at West Lincoln
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at R-S Central
Hendersonville at Polk County
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Bishop McGuinness at Carver, 7
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson, 7
Pine Lake Prep at Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Lexington at South Davidson
North Rowan at Thomasville
Salisbury at West Davidson
South Piedmont 1A-2A
East Gaston at Cherryville
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Shelby at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Avery County
Mitchell County at C.D. Owen
Mountain Heritage at Rosman
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Mount Pleasant at Union Academy, 7
Pioneer Football
Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
Mecklenburg nonconference
Cardinal Gibbons at Myers Park, 7
Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Covenant Day at High Point Christian, 7
Harding at Nation Ford (SC)
South Wake Saints at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Weddington at Olympic, 7
Nonconference
Anson County at Albemarle
Buford (SC) at Parkwood, 7
Cabarrus Warriors at Asheville School
Chase at McDowell, 7
Graham at Union Pines
Madison County at Patton
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Sun Valley at Pageland (SC) Central
West Stanly at Eastern Randolph
Saturday
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Greensboro Panthers, noon
