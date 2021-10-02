With star player out, Myers Park will have to find a new way to win

With three games left in its regular-season, including what could be a league championship game with rival South Mecklenburg on Oct. 22, Myers Park High’s Mustangs are going to have to rely a lot more on their defense.

And so far, that formula is working out OK.

In its past three games, Myers Park has allowed 23 points, including Friday’s 13-7 come-from-behind win at Ardrey Kell. It was Myers Park’s first full game without star wide receiver Cam Thornton, who had 26 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first five games and one quarter.

Thornton, a 3-star recruit with offers from Arizona State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina, among others, was his team’s most deadly offensive weapon. He broke his foot in the first quarter last week and is likely done for the year.

Myers Park was averaging 31 points per game with Thornton, but scored nine in the final three quarters and overtime last week against Cardinal Gibbons and managed 13 at Ardrey Kell Friday.

“(Ardrey Kell) is a good football team and they gave us all we wanted,” Myers Park coach Curtis Fuller said. “Losing Cam really doesn’t change the offense because we’ve got Amir Turner, Tavion Neal, Ayden Burkey. We still have guys to plug in. We did more (two tight end formations) than we have in the past, but we’re still going to throw the ball down the field, but we’ve got to find ways to get our people the ball.”

Fuller thinks his offense can recover its form, even without its top weapon.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “It’s very correctable. Today, we had some plays where we went the wrong way or the receiver ran the wrong route or we blew the protection. We are very inconsistent right now, and when we are consistent, we are a very good football team on offense. We’ve just got to fix that and I’m confident we’ll be fine.”

What helps, as he figures out new ways to score, is that the Mustangs defense has been so good. Holding the No. 1 team in the East, Gibbons, to 13 points last week was a statement, and was one of the Mustangs’ biggest wins in recent years.

And Friday’s win was important in that it kept Myers Park alive for a conference title, a No. 1 playoff seed and some postseason games at home, where the Mustangs are tough to beat.

“Our defense, man, those guys played lights out,” Fuller said. “That’s what we need them to do. What we’re doing in my opinion is we’re beginning to trust each other. I say it all the time: coaches have to trust players, and players have to trust players and players have to trust coaches. I think you’re seeing players trusting the scheme, trusting the defense and letting it work for them.”

3 Quick Observations

▪ North Mecklenburg got a monster win over Mallard Creek, 17-14 at home Friday. Mallard Creek was ranked No. 13 in the Sweet 16. One of the highlights was a pretty catch in traffic from receiver Devin Cunningham.

▪ Concord beat Carson 27-7 and won third game. Spiders are 3-0 in the South Piedmont conference.

▪ Charlotte Latin is 6-0 after Friday’s 24-14 win over Christ School. The Hawks look like legitimate state title contenders.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Mari Adams, Crest: 29 carries for 189 yards in a 27-26 come-from-behind win over South Point, plus a 40-yard pass reception. He scored twice.

Cameron Lackey, Andrew Bumgarner, Alexander Central: Combined for 400 yards rushing in a 42-36 win over Ashe County in overtime. Lackey had the game-winning 10-yard run that gave Alexander Central its 400th win in school history. Lackey ran 20 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Bumgarner ran 20 ties for 183 yards and one.

Jackson Moore, Marvin Ridge: 3-of-3 field goals -- from 45-, 42- and 32-yards, plus 4-of-5 kickoffs for touchbacks in a 16-14 win over previously unbeaten Porter Ridge, ranked No. 16 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

AJ Riley, South Point: just 5-7, 170, Riley had 34 carries against Crest for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Ethan Young, Hickory Ridge: caught a touchdown pass, from offensive lineman Isaiah Bullderdick, and had a interception return for a touchdown in a 42-16 win over South Iredell.

