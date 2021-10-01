High School Sports
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Friday
|Next Week
|1
|Hough
|(6-0)
|d. 53-0 West Mecklenburg
|West Charlotte
|2
|Chambers
|(5-1)
|idle
|Hopewell
|3
|Myers Park
|(5-2)
|d. Ardrey Kell 13-7
|Harding
|4
|Salisbury
|(6-0)
|d. South Davidson 64-0
|at East Davidson
|5
|Richmond
|(5-1)
|d. Hoke County 47-14
|at Union PInes
|6
|Butler
|(4-2)
|d. East Mecklenburg 57-0
|at Rocky River
|7
|Maiden
|(5-0)
|vs. West Caldwell, Sat.
|Bandys
|8
|Charlotte Catholic
|(5-1)
|d. Rocky River 30-13
|at Garinger
|9
|South Mecklenburg
|(5-1)
|idle
|Ardrey Kell
|10
|Hickory Ridge
|(5-2)
|d. South Iredell 42-16
|at Lake Norman
|11
|Shelby
|(5-1)
|d. Highland Tech 72-0
|Crest
|12
|Charlotte Latin
|(6-0)
|d. Christ School 24-14
|Ravenscroft
|13
|Mallard Creek
|(3-2)
|lost 17-14 to North Mecklenburg
|idle
|14
|Kings Mountain
|(5-1)
|d. Forestview 28-14
|at South Point
|15
|Weddington
|(5-1)
|d. Piedmont 49-0
|at Porter Ridge
|16
|Porter Ridge
|(3-1)
|lost 16-14 to Marvin Ridge
|Weddington
Friday’s Scores
Queen City 3A-4A
Hough 53, West Mecklenburg 0
North Mecklenburg 17, Mallard Creek 14
West Charlotte 55, Hopewell 19
South Meck 4A
Berry Academy 24, Harding 14
Myers Park 13, Ardrey Kell 7
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Southwestern 4A
Butler 57, East Mecklenburg 0
Garinger (0-6, 0-2) at Independence (1-3, 0-1), ppd.
Charlotte Catholic 30, Rocky River 13
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Charlotte Latin 24, Christ School 14
Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7
Rabun Gap 23, Charlotte Christian 10
Greater Metro 4 4A
Cox Mill 16, AL Brown 3
Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16
Lake Norman 17, West Cabarrus 3
Southern Carolina 4A
Weddington 49, Piedmont 0
Marvin Ridge 16, Porter Ridge 14
Sun Valley (1-4, 0-0) at Cuthbertson (2-3, 0-0), 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36
Hibriten 42, Freedom 14
Watauga 56, South Caldwell 22
Sandhills 3A-4A
Richmond Senior 47, Hoke County 14
Big South 3A
Ashbrook 18, North Gaston 0
Crest 27, South Point 26
Kings Mountain 28, Forestview 14
Stuart Cramer 33, Hunter Huss 2
South Piedmont 3A
Concord 27, Jesse Carson 7
Soth Rowan 32, Central Cabarrus 14
West Rowan 41, NW Cabarrus 6
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0
Hickory 43, St. Stephens 15
North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0
Statesville 56, Fred T. Foard 0
Rocky River 2A-3A
Monroe at Anson County, ppd. to Oct. 12
Parkwood 39, Forest Hills 29
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7
Lincolnton 27, Bandys 7
Newton-Conover (1-3, 1-1) at East Burke (1-2, 0-1)
Mountain Foothills 2A
Hendersonville 42, Chase 9
Polk County 21, R-S Central 14
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Carver (4-2, 2-0) at Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-0), 7
Pine Lake Prep 41, Christ The King 16
Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-1) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 0-1), 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32, 2 OT
Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns 42, Bessemer City 0
East Gaston 42, Thomas Jefferson 27
Shelby 72, Highland Tech 0
Western Highlands 1A-2A
MItchell County 29, Draughn 0
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Jay M Robinson 66, Albemarle 0
Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0
Mecklenburg nonconference
Hickory Grove 18, SouthLake Christian 8
North Raleigh Christian 43, Covenant Day 12
Nonconference
Anson County 20, Union Pines 14
Carolina Bearcats (0-4) vs. North Wake Saints (1-3), at Weddington Optimist Park
Harrells Christian 21, Cabarrus Warriors 14
Hickory Hawks (1-3) at Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans (2-2)
High Point Christian (3-1) at Ravenscroft (3-1), 7
Metrolina Christian 42, Trinity Christiian 6
Patton 22, Cherryville 14
CLICK HERE FOR MORE STATEWIDE SCORES
Saturday
Pioneer Football
Cabarrus Stallions (2-2, 1-0) at Asheville Saints (1-3, 1-0)
Nonconference
Beacon Hill Home School (0-4) at Anderson, SC, Cavaliers (1-4), 4
South Carolina Spartans (0-4) at Georgia Force (2-2), 5:30
Next Week’s Schedule
MONDAY, OCT 4.
Providence at Mooresville, 6
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Greater Metro 4 4A
West Cabarrus at South Iredell, 6:30
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 6
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Queen City 3A-4A
Hopewell at Julius Chambers, 7
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg, 7
South Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7
Berry Academy at Olympic, 7
Harding at Myers Park, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Rocky River, 7
Charlotte Catholic at Garinger, 7
Independence at Providence, 7
Greater Metro 4 4A
Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman
South Iredell at Mooresville
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 4A
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson, 7
Piedmont at Sun Valley, 7
Weddington at Porter Ridge, 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at WataugaFreedom at South Caldwell
Hibriten at Ashe County
Sandhills 3A-4A
Hoke County at Southern Lee
Lee County at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Union Pines
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Kings Mountain at South Point
South Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus, 7
Jesse Carson at Northwest Cabarrus, 7
South Rowan at Concord, 7
Western Foothills 3A
North Iredell at Hickory, 7
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 7
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 7
West Iredell at Statesville, 7
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Forest Hills, 7
West Stanly at Parkwood, 7
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Maiden
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Lincolnton at West Caldwell
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at Chase
Patton at R-S Central
Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)
Cabarrus Warriors at High Point Christian
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7
Pine Lake Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Lexington at West Davidson
Salisbury at East Davidson
Thomasville at South Davidson
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Bessemer City at East Gaston
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Burns
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison County at Draughn
Mountain Heritage at Avery County
Rosman at C.D. Owen
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at South Stanly
Jay M. Robinson at North Stanly
Mecklenburg nonconference
Asheville School at Covenant Day, 7
Bear Grass Charter at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Charlotte Christian at Harrells Christian, 7
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Providence Day at Trinity Christian
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, 7
Nonconference
Carolina Bearcats vs. Quality Education, at Weddington Optimist Park
Crest at Shelby
Hendersonville at Pickens (SC)
West Rowan at Monroe, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Nonconference
North Wake Saints vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 2
Sandhills Titans at Cabarrus Stallions, 2
South Wake Saints at South Carolina Spartans, 4:30
This story was originally published October 1, 2021 10:29 PM.
Comments