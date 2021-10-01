Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

RankSchoolRecordFridayNext Week
1Hough(6-0)d. 53-0 West MecklenburgWest Charlotte
2Chambers(5-1)idleHopewell
3Myers Park(5-2)d. Ardrey Kell 13-7Harding
4Salisbury(6-0)d. South Davidson 64-0at East Davidson
5Richmond(5-1)d. Hoke County 47-14at Union PInes
6Butler(4-2)d. East Mecklenburg 57-0at Rocky River
7Maiden(5-0)vs. West Caldwell, Sat.Bandys
8Charlotte Catholic(5-1)d. Rocky River 30-13at Garinger
9South Mecklenburg(5-1)idleArdrey Kell
10Hickory Ridge(5-2)d. South Iredell 42-16at Lake Norman
11Shelby(5-1)d. Highland Tech 72-0Crest
12Charlotte Latin(6-0)d. Christ School 24-14Ravenscroft
13Mallard Creek(3-2)lost 17-14 to North Mecklenburgidle
14Kings Mountain(5-1)d. Forestview 28-14at South Point
15Weddington(5-1)d. Piedmont 49-0at Porter Ridge
16Porter Ridge(3-1)lost 16-14 to Marvin RidgeWeddington

Friday’s Scores

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough 53, West Mecklenburg 0

North Mecklenburg 17, Mallard Creek 14

West Charlotte 55, Hopewell 19

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy 24, Harding 14

Myers Park 13, Ardrey Kell 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler 57, East Mecklenburg 0

Garinger (0-6, 0-2) at Independence (1-3, 0-1), ppd.

Charlotte Catholic 30, Rocky River 13

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin 24, Christ School 14

Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7

Rabun Gap 23, Charlotte Christian 10

Greater Metro 4 4A

Cox Mill 16, AL Brown 3

Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16

Lake Norman 17, West Cabarrus 3

Southern Carolina 4A

Weddington 49, Piedmont 0

Marvin Ridge 16, Porter Ridge 14

Sun Valley (1-4, 0-0) at Cuthbertson (2-3, 0-0), 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36

Hibriten 42, Freedom 14

Watauga 56, South Caldwell 22

Sandhills 3A-4A

Richmond Senior 47, Hoke County 14

Big South 3A

Ashbrook 18, North Gaston 0

Crest 27, South Point 26

Kings Mountain 28, Forestview 14

Stuart Cramer 33, Hunter Huss 2

South Piedmont 3A

Concord 27, Jesse Carson 7

Soth Rowan 32, Central Cabarrus 14

West Rowan 41, NW Cabarrus 6

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0

Hickory 43, St. Stephens 15

North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0

Statesville 56, Fred T. Foard 0

Rocky River 2A-3A

Monroe at Anson County, ppd. to Oct. 12

Parkwood 39, Forest Hills 29

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7

Lincolnton 27, Bandys 7

Newton-Conover (1-3, 1-1) at East Burke (1-2, 0-1)

Mountain Foothills 2A

Hendersonville 42, Chase 9

Polk County 21, R-S Central 14

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver (4-2, 2-0) at Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-0), 7

Pine Lake Prep 41, Christ The King 16

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-1) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 0-1), 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32, 2 OT

Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns 42, Bessemer City 0

East Gaston 42, Thomas Jefferson 27

Shelby 72, Highland Tech 0

Western Highlands 1A-2A

MItchell County 29, Draughn 0

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Jay M Robinson 66, Albemarle 0

Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0

Mecklenburg nonconference

Hickory Grove 18, SouthLake Christian 8

North Raleigh Christian 43, Covenant Day 12

Nonconference

Anson County 20, Union Pines 14

Carolina Bearcats (0-4) vs. North Wake Saints (1-3), at Weddington Optimist Park

Harrells Christian 21, Cabarrus Warriors 14

Hickory Hawks (1-3) at Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans (2-2)

High Point Christian (3-1) at Ravenscroft (3-1), 7

Metrolina Christian 42, Trinity Christiian 6

Patton 22, Cherryville 14

Saturday

Pioneer Football

Cabarrus Stallions (2-2, 1-0) at Asheville Saints (1-3, 1-0)

Nonconference

Beacon Hill Home School (0-4) at Anderson, SC, Cavaliers (1-4), 4

South Carolina Spartans (0-4) at Georgia Force (2-2), 5:30

Next Week’s Schedule

MONDAY, OCT 4.

Providence at Mooresville, 6

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Greater Metro 4 4A

West Cabarrus at South Iredell, 6:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 6

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Queen City 3A-4A

Hopewell at Julius Chambers, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg, 7

South Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7

Berry Academy at Olympic, 7

Harding at Myers Park, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Garinger, 7

Independence at Providence, 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

South Iredell at Mooresville

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 4A

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson, 7

Piedmont at Sun Valley, 7

Weddington at Porter Ridge, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at WataugaFreedom at South Caldwell

Hibriten at Ashe County

Sandhills 3A-4A

Hoke County at Southern Lee

Lee County at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Union Pines

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Kings Mountain at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus, 7

Jesse Carson at Northwest Cabarrus, 7

South Rowan at Concord, 7

Western Foothills 3A

North Iredell at Hickory, 7

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 7

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 7

West Iredell at Statesville, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Forest Hills, 7

West Stanly at Parkwood, 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Maiden

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Lincolnton at West Caldwell

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at Chase

Patton at R-S Central

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Cabarrus Warriors at High Point Christian

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Bishop McGuinness, 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Lexington at West Davidson

Salisbury at East Davidson

Thomasville at South Davidson

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at East Gaston

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Burns

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Draughn

Mountain Heritage at Avery County

Rosman at C.D. Owen

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at South Stanly

Jay M. Robinson at North Stanly

Mecklenburg nonconference

Asheville School at Covenant Day, 7

Bear Grass Charter at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Charlotte Christian at Harrells Christian, 7

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Providence Day at Trinity Christian

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, 7

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats vs. Quality Education, at Weddington Optimist Park

Crest at Shelby

Hendersonville at Pickens (SC)

West Rowan at Monroe, 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Nonconference

North Wake Saints vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 2

Sandhills Titans at Cabarrus Stallions, 2

South Wake Saints at South Carolina Spartans, 4:30

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 10:29 PM.

