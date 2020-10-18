Joey Logano looks like he could be NASCAR’s next champion and he means business

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joey Logano, the only NASCAR Cup driver advancing to this year’s championship race so far, said he doesn’t have fun-driving a race car.

“I’ll go to a go‑kart track and have fun,” Logano said. “That’s not what this is about. This is about winning.”

The No. 22 Team Penske driver said the same of his third victory of the season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday; The post-race celebrations, relief and, ultimately, the knowledge that he’ll have another chance to compete for a Cup championship — that is the fun part. The racing itself?

“This is a job,” Logano said. “Putting food on the table for not only my family, but countless others that helped this race team. No, I don’t look at it as fun. I look at it as a job to win.”

Logano’s intensity translated into successful blocks of second-place finisher Kevin Harvick in the final 40 laps of the Hollywood Casino 400, a playoff race that ended without the side-by-side competing or late-lap passing that critics of NASCAR’s intermediate track package wanted to see.

Logano instead defended his way to the Championship 4 by keeping the series points leader stalled behind him through the checkered flag. Harvick, who finished in second, credited Logano’s lack of mistakes.

“There were a lot of things that could happen with lapped cars,” Harvick said. “Him guessing wrong, me being able to run the bottom or run the top (lane) or get a good run.

“... It never materialized.”

Now Logano, the 2018 Cup champion who was five points below the championship cutoff before the Round of 8, has the opportunity to repeat his title-winning season, in which he won the first race of the semifinal round to eventually win the series crown.

“I definitely think it’s somewhat of an advantage to us,” No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe said of the early victory in the Round of 8. “Whether we want to look at stats of who won the first race (to win) the championship, that’s great.”

Harvick, who sits 41 points over the field, said he’s targeting the next race at Texas to secure his spot in the final race, and Denny Hamlin (+20) could also be a likely Championship 4 competitor despite his struggles at Kansas. Multiple drivers said last week that the Round of 8 “feels like” six drivers competing for two spots based on where Harvick and Hamlin sit in points.

Logano claimed one of those spots, and has the advantage of more time to prepare for the final show. He said having the “weight lifted off (his) shoulders” is only part of it.

“The ability to start working on your Phoenix car, not worry about your Texas and Martinsville car — I don’t want to say that — but you’re 100% focused on one more race,” Logano said.

There could be other “underdogs” who emerge over the course of the next two races — such as Alex Bowman, who finished third at Kansas, or Chase Elliott, who has had the best average finish in the playoffs — but Logano said he’s embracing that role for now, and was in the same underdog situation when he upset the “Big 3” of Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in 2018.

“I’m A-OK with being the underdog,” Logano said. “Kind of been there for most of my career.”

Logano, who was flying under the radar without a win since before the pandemic, becomes a very possible 2020 champion with the advantage of more time to focus on a final car, the comfort in competing as an “underdog” and the knowledge of returning to the track where he won earlier this season for the final event.

“We know we’re in it,” Logano said. “Just got to stay healthy, get there, go for the big trophy when we get out there again and try to win another Phoenix race.”

And if he does that, maybe then, he’ll have some fun.

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS AFTER KANSAS

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +41 Denny Hamlin +20 Brad Keselowski +8 Chase Elliott -8 Alex Bowman -27 Martin Truex Jr. -31 Kurt Busch -73

NASCAR AT KANSAS FINAL RESULTS

Pos. Driver Car No. Time Behind 1 Joey Logano 22 WINNER 2 Kevin Harvick 4 0.312 3 Alex Bowman 88 0.68 4 Brad Keselowski 2 3.197 5 Kyle Busch 18 3.866 6 Chase Elliott 9 4.379 7 Ryan Blaney 12 4.696 8 William Byron 24 4.86 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5.715 10 Christopher Bell 95 8.178 11 Austin Dillon 3 10.673 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 11.079 13 Aric Almirola 10 11.099 14 Cole Custer 41 12.659 15 Denny Hamlin 11 12.951 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 13.355 17 John Hunter Nemechek 38 16.254 18 Bubba Wallace 43 16.688 19 Michael McDowell 34 19.264 20 Erik Jones 20 19.647 21 Chris Buescher 17 23.309 22 Ryan Newman 6 24.383 23 Corey Lajoie 32 25.254 24 Ty Dillon 13 -1 25 Tyler Reddick 8 -1 26 Clint Bowyer 14 -1 27 Daniel Suárez 96 -2 28 Brennan Poole 15 -4 29 Ryan Preece 37 -5 30 JJ Yeley 27 -6 31 Jimmie Johnson 48 -6 32 James Davison 53 -9 33 Quin Houff 00 -9 34 Timmy Hill 66 -11 35 Josh Bilicki 7 -13 36 Reed Sorenson 77 -17 37 Joey Gase 51 -39 38 Kurt Busch 1 -70 39 Chad Finchum 49 -113 40 Matt Kenseth 42 -123