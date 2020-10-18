Charlotte Observer Logo
Joey Logano looks like he could be NASCAR’s next champion and he means business

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire Getty Images

Joey Logano, the only NASCAR Cup driver advancing to this year’s championship race so far, said he doesn’t have fun-driving a race car.

“I’ll go to a go‑kart track and have fun,” Logano said. “That’s not what this is about. This is about winning.”

The No. 22 Team Penske driver said the same of his third victory of the season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday; The post-race celebrations, relief and, ultimately, the knowledge that he’ll have another chance to compete for a Cup championship — that is the fun part. The racing itself?

“This is a job,” Logano said. “Putting food on the table for not only my family, but countless others that helped this race team. No, I don’t look at it as fun. I look at it as a job to win.”

Logano’s intensity translated into successful blocks of second-place finisher Kevin Harvick in the final 40 laps of the Hollywood Casino 400, a playoff race that ended without the side-by-side competing or late-lap passing that critics of NASCAR’s intermediate track package wanted to see.

Logano instead defended his way to the Championship 4 by keeping the series points leader stalled behind him through the checkered flag. Harvick, who finished in second, credited Logano’s lack of mistakes.

“There were a lot of things that could happen with lapped cars,” Harvick said. “Him guessing wrong, me being able to run the bottom or run the top (lane) or get a good run.

“... It never materialized.”

Now Logano, the 2018 Cup champion who was five points below the championship cutoff before the Round of 8, has the opportunity to repeat his title-winning season, in which he won the first race of the semifinal round to eventually win the series crown.

“I definitely think it’s somewhat of an advantage to us,” No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe said of the early victory in the Round of 8. “Whether we want to look at stats of who won the first race (to win) the championship, that’s great.”

Harvick, who sits 41 points over the field, said he’s targeting the next race at Texas to secure his spot in the final race, and Denny Hamlin (+20) could also be a likely Championship 4 competitor despite his struggles at Kansas. Multiple drivers said last week that the Round of 8 “feels like” six drivers competing for two spots based on where Harvick and Hamlin sit in points.

Logano claimed one of those spots, and has the advantage of more time to prepare for the final show. He said having the “weight lifted off (his) shoulders” is only part of it.

“The ability to start working on your Phoenix car, not worry about your Texas and Martinsville car — I don’t want to say that — but you’re 100% focused on one more race,” Logano said.

There could be other “underdogs” who emerge over the course of the next two races — such as Alex Bowman, who finished third at Kansas, or Chase Elliott, who has had the best average finish in the playoffs — but Logano said he’s embracing that role for now, and was in the same underdog situation when he upset the “Big 3” of Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in 2018.

“I’m A-OK with being the underdog,” Logano said. “Kind of been there for most of my career.”

Logano, who was flying under the radar without a win since before the pandemic, becomes a very possible 2020 champion with the advantage of more time to focus on a final car, the comfort in competing as an “underdog” and the knowledge of returning to the track where he won earlier this season for the final event.

“We know we’re in it,” Logano said. “Just got to stay healthy, get there, go for the big trophy when we get out there again and try to win another Phoenix race.”

And if he does that, maybe then, he’ll have some fun.

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS AFTER KANSAS

Joey LoganoADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick+41
Denny Hamlin+20
Brad Keselowski+8
Chase Elliott-8
Alex Bowman-27
Martin Truex Jr.-31
Kurt Busch-73

NASCAR AT KANSAS FINAL RESULTS

Pos.DriverCar No.Time Behind
1Joey Logano22WINNER
2Kevin Harvick40.312
3Alex Bowman880.68
4Brad Keselowski23.197
5Kyle Busch183.866
6Chase Elliott94.379
7Ryan Blaney124.696
8William Byron244.86
9Martin Truex Jr.195.715
10Christopher Bell958.178
11Austin Dillon310.673
12Matt DiBenedetto2111.079
13Aric Almirola1011.099
14Cole Custer4112.659
15Denny Hamlin1112.951
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr4713.355
17John Hunter Nemechek3816.254
18Bubba Wallace4316.688
19Michael McDowell3419.264
20Erik Jones2019.647
21Chris Buescher1723.309
22Ryan Newman624.383
23Corey Lajoie3225.254
24Ty Dillon13-1
25Tyler Reddick8-1
26Clint Bowyer14-1
27Daniel Suárez96-2
28Brennan Poole15-4
29Ryan Preece37-5
30JJ Yeley27-6
31Jimmie Johnson48-6
32James Davison53-9
33Quin Houff00-9
34Timmy Hill66-11
35Josh Bilicki7-13
36Reed Sorenson77-17
37Joey Gase51-39
38Kurt Busch1-70
39Chad Finchum49-113
40Matt Kenseth42-123
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
