NASCAR playoff race at Texas: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020. Getty Images

NASCAR returns to Texas with the stakes raised. The Cup Series enters its second race of the playoff Round of 8 for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN with seven playoff drivers vying to lock in a spot to the Championship 4 in two weeks. Joey Logano secured his bid to Phoenix with a win at Kansas last weekend.

Kevin Harvick (+41) and Denny Hamlin (+20) still maintain a comfortable points cushion over the other playoff drivers battling for a limited spot, and both said they’re confident heading into the weekend. If his No. 11 team performs how it normally does, Hamlin said he doesn’t think any other driver will be able to make up the difference.

“It’s just all of the variables that you don’t know about,” Hamlin said, pointing to his 15th-place finish at Kansas last weekend. “It’s wrecks. It’s pit road. It’s someone pulling out in front of you and doing damage. There’s just so many little things that can affect your finish that you just don’t usually account for, but I would rather be 20 up than 20 down.”

NASCAR PRE-TEXAS PLAYOFF STANDINGS

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +41 Denny Hamlin +20 Brad Keselowski +8 Chase Elliott -8 Alex Bowman -27 Martin Truex Jr. -31 Kurt Busch -73

Brad Keselowski sits eight points above the bubble, while Chase Elliott is the first driver to dip below the cutoff (-8), followed by Alex Bowman (-27), Martin Truex Jr. (-31) and Kurt Busch (-73). A win by any driver on the bubble, or even a non-playoff driver at this point, could shake up the field.

“That’s really what changes up things the most, when you have a guy behind you that wins,” Truex Jr. said of Logano’s victory boosting him above the others. “That’s just part of the way that it is. That was only the first race (in the round). There are two to go. There’s still a lot can happen. You just have to go out and do the best you can and hope to put yourself in position to win a race.”

Sunday’s race is 501 miles (334 laps) with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 334. The Cup race will be preceded by an Xfinity playoff race Saturday (4:30 p.m. on NBCSN) and a Truck Series playoff race Sunday (noon on FS1) at Texas.

PREDICTIONS FOR NASCAR AT TEXAS

Austin Dillon clinched a win at Texas in July and is looking for a repeat, but Kevin Harvick could stave him off. The points leader is favored to win at Texas, according to the oddsmakers. Harvick is starting on the pole Sunday following his second-place finish last weekend and has said he thinks Texas is the strongest track for his No. 4 team in this round. Denny Hamlin could also be a safe bet as a competitive playoff driver. Both Harvick and Hamlin have three wins at the Fort Worth-based speedway, although Harvick had a better finish at the track most recently. He finished in fifth compared to Hamlin’s 20th place finish this summer.

WEATHER FOR NASCAR RACE AT TEXAS

After cool weather and rain moved through Fort Worth late in the week, the weekend weather is looking brighter. As of Friday evening, there was an 8% chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent clouds and a high of 82 degrees expected in the afternoon. That should make for a pleasant race-day experience for the fans in attendance. The state is allowing Texas Motor Speedway to host fans at 50% capacity, but the speedway said it is underselling that number of tickets to ensure proper social distancing. One official estimated Friday that fan attendance will sit between 20,000 and 25,000 people for Sunday’s playoff doubleheader races. More information on safety protocols and procedures for the weekend can be found on the track website.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR RACE AT TEXAS

Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Distance: 501 miles, 334 laps (stages end on Laps 105, 210, 334. The track is 1.5 miles)

When: Sunday 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Last Texas winner: Austin Dillon

NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kevin Harvick* 4 2 Joey Logano* 22 3 Brad Keselowski* 2 4 Chase Elliott* 9 5 Alex Bowman* 88 6 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 7 Denny Hamlin* 11 8 Kurt Busch* 1 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Ryan Blaney 12 11 William Byron 24 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Aric Almirola 10 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 15 Christopher Bell 95 16 Cole Custer 41 17 Erik Jones 20 18 Bubba Wallace 43 19 Tyler Reddick 8 20 Chris Buescher 17 21 Clint Bowyer 14 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 25 Ryan Newman 6 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 27 Ty Dillon 13 28 Corey LaJoie 32 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Daniel Suárez 96 31 Brennan Poole 15 32 Matt Kenseth 42 33 JJ Yeley 27 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Reed Sorenson 77 36 Timmy Hill 66 37 Josh Bilicki 7 38 Garrett Smithley 53 39 Joey Gase 51 40 Chad Finchum 49

*Playoff driver