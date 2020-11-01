NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Brad Keselowski on the pole

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) come through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at in Martinsville, Va. Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track that has been slotted as the final playoff elimination race. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) AP

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.

The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60.

Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Xfinity 500 at The Paperclip. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

1:15 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia

A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.

11:40 a.m.: Ty Dillon has a baby boy

No. 13 Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon posts an announcement on Twitter about the birth of his son, Kapton Reed Dillon, born on Thursday. This is Dillon’s second child with wife Haley Dillon. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Oakley.

I’m so incredibly thankful for the way that Jesus loves us all! His presence was so undeniable Thursday, October 29th when Kapton Reed Dillon was born.



Welcome to the world sweet boy. I can’t wait to see the amazing things you do in this life and it’s honor to be your dad! pic.twitter.com/J2zYkGygCZ — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) November 1, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete

NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77. The command to start engines will comes at 2:33 p.m. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.

NASCAR playoff standings

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +42 Denny Hamlin +27 Brad Keselowski +25 Alex Bowman -25 Chase Elliott -25 Martin Truex Jr. -36 Kurt Busch -81

How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville

Race: Xfinity 500

Distance: 263 miles, 500 laps (stages end on Laps 130, 260, 500. The track is 0.526 miles.

When: Sunday 2 p.m.

TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?

Order Driver Car No. 1 Brad Keselowski* 2 2 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 3 Alex Bowman* 88 4 Denny Hamlin* 11 5 Kurt Busch* 1 6 Kevin Harvick* 4 7 Joey Logano* 22 8 Chase Elliott* 9 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Ryan Blaney 12 11 Christopher Bell 95 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 William Byron 24 14 Austin Dillon 3 15 Cole Custer 41 16 Clint Bowyer 14 17 Tyler Reddick 8 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Erik Jones 20 20 Aric Almirola 10 21 Ryan Newman 6 22 Ryan Preece 37 23 John Hunter Nemechek 38 24 Michael McDowell 34 25 Ty Dillon 13 26 Corey LaJoie 32 27 Jimmie Johnson 48 28 Chris Buescher 17 29 Daniel Suárez 96 30 Brennan Poole 15 31 Matt Kenseth 42 32 Bubba Wallace 43 33 Josh Bilicki 7 34 Timmy Hill 66 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Garrett Smithley 77 37 James Davison 53 38 JJ Yeley 27 39 Joey Gase 51

*Playoff driver