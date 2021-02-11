NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR live updates: Daytona Duels are tonight

Drivers take the green flag to start the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Drivers take the green flag to start the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Chris O'Meara AP

Last night, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their spots in the front row for the Daytona 500. Open drivers Ryan Preece and David Ragan also locked in their places in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Tonight, the rest of the lineup and starting order will be determined by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 p.m.

The Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Check back for Speedweeks updates throughout the day and follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Duel 1 Lineup

RowOrderDriverCar No.
Row 1:Row 1:Alex Bowman48


2Aric Almirola10
Row 2:3Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47


4Christopher Bell20
Row 3:5Ryan Preece37


6Daniel Suárez99
Row 4:7Denny Hamlin11


8Kyle Larson5
Row 5:9Matt DiBenedetto21


10Austin Cindric(i)33
Row 6:11Joey Logano22


12Ryan Newman6
Row 7:13Cole Custer41


14Michael McDowell34
Row 8:15Erik Jones43


16Tyler Reddick8
Row 9:17Ty Dillon(i)96


18Jamie McMurray77
Row 10:19Quin Houff0


20Timmy Hill(i)66
Row 11:21Cody Ware51


22Josh Bilicki52

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

Duel 2 Lineup

RowOrderDriverCar No.
Row 1:1William Byron24


2Bubba Wallace23
Row 2:3Kevin Harvick4


4Austin Dillon3
Row 3:5Chase Elliott9


6David Ragan36
Row 4:7Kurt Busch1


8Kyle Busch18
Row 5:9Ryan Blaney12


10Kaz Grala16
Row 6:11Chase Briscoe #14


12Ross Chastain42
Row 7:13Brad Keselowski2


14Martin Truex Jr.19
Row 8:15Chris Buescher17


16Anthony Alfredo #38
Row 9:17Corey LaJoie7


18Garrett Smithley(i)13
Row 10:19BJ McLeod(i)78


20Joey Gase53
Row 11:21Derrike Cope15


22Noah Gragson(i)62

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

NASCAR TRUCKS PRACTICE

▪ When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1

DUELS AT DAYTONA

▪ When: 7-10 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

