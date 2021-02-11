NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR live updates: Daytona Duels are tonight
Last night, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their spots in the front row for the Daytona 500. Open drivers Ryan Preece and David Ragan also locked in their places in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Tonight, the rest of the lineup and starting order will be determined by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 p.m.
The Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. All times are Eastern.
Duel 1 Lineup
|Row
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Row 1:
|Row 1:
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Row 2:
|3
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Row 3:
|5
|Ryan Preece
|37
|6
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Row 4:
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Row 5:
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|10
|Austin Cindric(i)
|33
|Row 6:
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|12
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Row 7:
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|14
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Row 8:
|15
|Erik Jones
|43
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Row 9:
|17
|Ty Dillon(i)
|96
|18
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|Row 10:
|19
|Quin Houff
|0
|20
|Timmy Hill(i)
|66
|Row 11:
|21
|Cody Ware
|51
|22
|Josh Bilicki
|52
(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
Duel 2 Lineup
|Row
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Row 1:
|1
|William Byron
|24
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Row 2:
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Row 3:
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|David Ragan
|36
|Row 4:
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Row 5:
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Kaz Grala
|16
|Row 6:
|11
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|12
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Row 7:
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Row 8:
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|Row 9:
|17
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|18
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|13
|Row 10:
|19
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|20
|Joey Gase
|53
|Row 11:
|21
|Derrike Cope
|15
|22
|Noah Gragson(i)
|62
(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
NASCAR TRUCKS PRACTICE
▪ When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
▪ How to watch/listen: FS1
DUELS AT DAYTONA
▪ When: 7-10 p.m.
▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN
▪ Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval
