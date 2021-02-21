NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race at Daytona live updates: Erik Jones, Justin Haley starting at the back

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway last week. NASCAR is back at the Daytona road course today for a Cup Series race.
The NASCAR Cup Series is points racing today at the Daytona International Speedway road course. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on FOX.

Chase Elliott is starting on the pole for the 70-lap race on the 3.61-mile road course. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell is also starting in the front row. Stages will end on laps 16, 34 and 70.

Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.

Pre-race

2 p.m. Erik Jones and Justin Haley starting at the rear

NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the back of the pack at the start of today’s race. Erik Jones and his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team was previously slated to drop to the back due to an engine change for the Daytona 500 (teams are penalized for two races for a Daytona 500 engine change). Justin Haley will also start at the rear due to two pre-race technical inspection failures by his No. 77 Spire Motorsports team. Jones was slated to start 37th and Haley was slated to start 20th. There were no three-time inspection failures.

OrderDriverCar No.
1Chase Elliott9
2Michael McDowell34
3Austin Dillon3
4Denny Hamlin11
5Kevin Harvick4
6Ryan Preece37
7Corey LaJoie7
8Kyle Larson5
9Ross Chastain42
10Bubba Wallace23
11Joey Logano22
12Christopher Bell20
13Cole Custer41
14Kyle Busch18
15Brad Keselowski2
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
17Kurt Busch1
18Chase Briscoe#14
19Martin Truex Jr.19
20Justin Haley(i)77
21Cody Ware51
22William Byron24
23Josh Bilicki52
24Tyler Reddick8
25Garrett Smithley(i)53
26Aric Almirola10
27Ryan Blaney12
28Scott Heckert78
29Quin Houff0
30Chris Buescher17
31Anthony Alfredo#38
32Matt DiBenedetto21
33Ryan Newman6
34AJ Allmendinger(i)16
35Daniel Suárez99
36Alex Bowman48
37Erik Jones43
38Ty Dillon(i)96
39James Davison15
40Timmy Hill(i)66

(i) ineligible for driver points, # rookie

