NASCAR live updates: Kevin Harvick on the pole in Las Vegas, pre-race inspection complete

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #TheCrew Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate track in Las Vegas, Nev. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.

2:30 p.m.: Pre-race inspection complete and local weather update

NASCAR completed pre-race inspection on Saturday evening due to the earlier local start time in Las Vegas. There were no multiple inspection failures as of Saturday evening, although teams would still be able to make unapproved adjustments Sunday before the race. So far, no teams have been sent to the rear of the field for the start.

Today’s local forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 78 degrees and no threat of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds are expected to gradually clear in the area this evening.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kevin Harvick4
2William Byron24
3Kyle Larson5
4Martin Truex Jr.19
5Michael McDowell34
6Denny Hamlin11
7Kurt Busch1
8Chase Elliott9
9Alex Bowman48
10Brad Keselowski2
11Tyler Reddick8
12Austin Dillon3
13Ryan Newman6
14Kyle Busch18
15Joey Logano22
16Christopher Bell20
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
18Chris Buescher17
19Ryan Preece37
20Cole Custer41
21Ross Chastain42
22Daniel Suárez99
23Bubba Wallace23
24Chase Briscoe #14
25Justin Haley (i)77
26Ryan Blaney12
27Anthony Alfredo #38
28Aric Almirola10
29Erik Jones43
30Matt DiBenedetto21
31Garrett Smithley (i)53
32Cody Ware (i)51
33Corey LaJoie7
34BJ McLeod (i)78
35Josh Bilicki52
36Quin Houff0
37Joey Gase15
38Timmy Hill66

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie

