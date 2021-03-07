NASCAR live updates: Kevin Harvick on the pole in Las Vegas, pre-race inspection complete

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #TheCrew Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate track in Las Vegas, Nev. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

2:30 p.m.: Pre-race inspection complete and local weather update

NASCAR completed pre-race inspection on Saturday evening due to the earlier local start time in Las Vegas. There were no multiple inspection failures as of Saturday evening, although teams would still be able to make unapproved adjustments Sunday before the race. So far, no teams have been sent to the rear of the field for the start.

Today’s local forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 78 degrees and no threat of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds are expected to gradually clear in the area this evening.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas

Race: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

When: Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m.





Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval

267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267

Laps 80, 160, 267 Last year’s winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kevin Harvick 4 2 William Byron 24 3 Kyle Larson 5 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5 Michael McDowell 34 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Kurt Busch 1 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Alex Bowman 48 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Ryan Newman 6 14 Kyle Busch 18 15 Joey Logano 22 16 Christopher Bell 20 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 18 Chris Buescher 17 19 Ryan Preece 37 20 Cole Custer 41 21 Ross Chastain 42 22 Daniel Suárez 99 23 Bubba Wallace 23 24 Chase Briscoe # 14 25 Justin Haley (i) 77 26 Ryan Blaney 12 27 Anthony Alfredo # 38 28 Aric Almirola 10 29 Erik Jones 43 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 31 Garrett Smithley (i) 53 32 Cody Ware (i) 51 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 BJ McLeod (i) 78 35 Josh Bilicki 52 36 Quin Houff 0 37 Joey Gase 15 38 Timmy Hill 66

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie