NASCAR live updates: Three Hendrick drivers dropping to the rear at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Kyle Larson (5) drive during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Kyle Larson (5) drive during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher AP

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Phoenix Raceway, a one-mile intermediate track in Avondale, Ariz. The Instacart 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 75, 190 and 312. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

2:40 p.m. Elliott also starting from the back

Hendrick Motorsports announces that due to inspection issues, the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott will also drop back to the rear at the start the race, joining teammates Larson and Byron. Elliott won the last race at Phoenix starting from the back in the fall to clinch the 2020 Cup championship title. He was slated to start sixth.

NASCAR confirms Elliott is dropping to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Quin Houff, who was starting 35th, will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments, bringing the total to six drivers starting from the back, including Larson, Byron, Cody Ware and Garrett Smithley.

2:30 p.m. Who’s dropping to the rear?

Three teams twice failed pre-race technical inspection, which NASCAR conducted Saturday evening, and will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Those teams were Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team, William Byron’s No. 24 team and Cody Ware’s No. 51 team. Larson was slated to start in the front row with Brad Keselowski, who’s on the pole, after Larson won last weekend’s race at Las Vegas. Byron won at Homestead two weeks ago and was slated to start 10th. Ware was slated to start 31st.

Additionally, NASCAR announced that the No. 53 car will drop to the back for the start due to a driver change from the original list. Garrett Smithley will be in the car, replacing J.J. Yeley.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order

1Brad Keselowski2
2Kyle Larson5
3Denny Hamlin11
4Christopher Bell20
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Chase Elliott9
7Kyle Busch18
8Ryan Blaney12
9Joey Logano22
10William Byron24
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
12Kurt Busch1
13Austin Dillon3
14Erik Jones43
15Ryan Preece37
16Michael McDowell34
17Chris Buescher17
18Kevin Harvick4
19Ryan Newman6
20Matt DiBenedetto21
21Alex Bowman48
22Ross Chastain42
23Tyler Reddick8
24Cole Custer41
25Bubba Wallace23
26Chase Briscoe #14
27Daniel Suárez99
28Anthony Alfredo #38
29Justin Haley (i)77
30BJ McLeod (i)78
31Cody Ware (i)51
32Aric Almirola10
33Corey LaJoie7
34Garrett Smithley (i)53
35Quin Houff0
36Josh Bilicki52
37Timmy Hill (i)66
38James Davison15

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
