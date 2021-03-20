NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR live updates: Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta

Johnny Sauter leads the field to start a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Johnny Sauter leads the field to start a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Chris O'Meara AP
Hampton, Ga.

NASCAR is running a doubleheader races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Truck Series race starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Xfinity race at 5 p.m.

The Trucks race, the Fr8Auctions 200, will be 200.02 miles (130 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 130 on the 1.54-mile oval.

The Xfinity race, the EchoPark 250, is 251.02 miles (163 Laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 163.

Television coverage for both races will be on FS1 starting at 1:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. Truck Series race. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Full results will be posted here after each race.

Pre-race

2:10 p.m.: Trucks are lined up on the grid prepping for a 2:43 p.m. green flag. Driver introductions are underway.

1:35 p.m.: Two drivers will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 2 truck driven by Josh Berry will drop to the back for a driver change after original driver Kris Wright tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. The No. 45 truck driven by Brett Moffitt will also drop to the rear for an engine change. Berry’s team was slated to start 18th, while Moffitt was slated to start 10th.

John Hunter Nemechek is starting on the pole with Kyle Busch in the front row. Nemechek won the last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joining Ben Rhodes as the only two winning drivers so far in the series this season after Rhodes won the first two races this year.

1:30 p.m.: Flags at Atlanta Motor Speedway are flying at half-staff to honor the victims of Atlanta-area shootings that took place Tuesday in which eight people were killed, six of whom were women of Asian decent. President Joe Biden ordered Thursday that the American flag be flown at half-staff on all U.S. government grounds for the victims and multiple governors have called for the same for state buildings.

NASCAR Trucks at Atlanta starting order

OrderDriverTruck No.
1John Hunter Nemechek4
2Kyle Busch51
3Matt Crafton88
4Stewart Friesen52
5Ben Rhodes99
6Austin Hill16
7Zane Smith21
8Sheldon Creed2
9Todd Gilliland38
10Brett Moffitt45
11Chandler Smith18
12Austin Wayne Self22
13Johnny Sauter13
14Tanner Gray15
15Parker Kligerman75
16Timothy Peters25
17Carson Hocevar42
18Kris Wright2
19Grant Enfinger98
20Codie Rohrbaugh9
21Danny Bohn30
22Tate Fogleman12
23Raphael Lessard24
24Jordan Anderson3
25Spencer Boyd20
26Chase Purdy23
27Dawson Cram41
28Hailie Deegan1
29Derek Kraus19
30Tyler Ankrum26
31Bill Lester17
32Ryan Truex40
33Jennifer Jo Cobb10
34Cory Roper4
35Bret Holmes32
36Ryan Ellis34
37Norm Benning6
38Akinori Ogata33
39Spencer Davis11
40Ross Chastain44
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

News

NASCAR’s Stewart engaged to drag racer Pruett

March 19, 2021 6:48 PM

Sports

Sabine Schmitz, pioneering German race driver, dies at 51

March 17, 2021 9:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service