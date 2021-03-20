NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR live updates: Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta
NASCAR is running a doubleheader races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Truck Series race starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Xfinity race at 5 p.m.
The Trucks race, the Fr8Auctions 200, will be 200.02 miles (130 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 130 on the 1.54-mile oval.
The Xfinity race, the EchoPark 250, is 251.02 miles (163 Laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 163.
Television coverage for both races will be on FS1 starting at 1:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. Truck Series race. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Full results will be posted here after each race.
Pre-race
2:10 p.m.: Trucks are lined up on the grid prepping for a 2:43 p.m. green flag. Driver introductions are underway.
1:35 p.m.: Two drivers will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 2 truck driven by Josh Berry will drop to the back for a driver change after original driver Kris Wright tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. The No. 45 truck driven by Brett Moffitt will also drop to the rear for an engine change. Berry’s team was slated to start 18th, while Moffitt was slated to start 10th.
John Hunter Nemechek is starting on the pole with Kyle Busch in the front row. Nemechek won the last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joining Ben Rhodes as the only two winning drivers so far in the series this season after Rhodes won the first two races this year.
1:30 p.m.: Flags at Atlanta Motor Speedway are flying at half-staff to honor the victims of Atlanta-area shootings that took place Tuesday in which eight people were killed, six of whom were women of Asian decent. President Joe Biden ordered Thursday that the American flag be flown at half-staff on all U.S. government grounds for the victims and multiple governors have called for the same for state buildings.
NASCAR Trucks at Atlanta starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|2
|Kyle Busch
|51
|3
|Matt Crafton
|88
|4
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|5
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|6
|Austin Hill
|16
|7
|Zane Smith
|21
|8
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|45
|11
|Chandler Smith
|18
|12
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|14
|Tanner Gray
|15
|15
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|16
|Timothy Peters
|25
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|18
|Kris Wright
|2
|19
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|20
|Codie Rohrbaugh
|9
|21
|Danny Bohn
|30
|22
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|23
|Raphael Lessard
|24
|24
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|25
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|26
|Chase Purdy
|23
|27
|Dawson Cram
|41
|28
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|29
|Derek Kraus
|19
|30
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|31
|Bill Lester
|17
|32
|Ryan Truex
|40
|33
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|34
|Cory Roper
|4
|35
|Bret Holmes
|32
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|34
|37
|Norm Benning
|6
|38
|Akinori Ogata
|33
|39
|Spencer Davis
|11
|40
|Ross Chastain
|44
Comments