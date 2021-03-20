NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight after Atlanta Xfinity race

Daniel Hemric (18) leads Harrison Burton (20), Noah Gragson (9), Justin Allgaier (7) and Austin Cindric (22) on a restart during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

In the backdrop of Justin Allgaier’s 15th Xfinity win was a fight on pit road Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson exchanged shoves that ended when Gragson threw a punch and the drivers were physically separated by NASCAR officials and team members.

Hemric, who drives the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, told the Performance Racing Network after the race that the frustration stemmed from an earlier incident during a pit stop in which Gragson backed in Hemric’s pit box.

“I backed up, and he decided to put it in reverse and cram it into my right front fender,” Hemric told PRN. “ … It was completely deliberate. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Hemric explained that a driver pitting behind him during that stop accelerated as he pulled into his pit box, forcing him to drive into Gragson’s pit box, which delayed stops for both teams. Gragson did not indicate that he deliberately reversed into Hemric, but he sounded frustrated on his No. 9 JR Motorsports’ team’s radio during the pit stop.

“I don’t know why he’s mad,” Gragson said on FS1 after the race. “We were behind him coming onto pit road … He was in our pit box, and I had to come around him and not really sure why he was there. I had to back up and get there.”

Hemric said he thought the move was intentional.

“Where I come from, you get your eye dotted when you do stuff like that,” Hemric said.

Hemric’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Harrison Burton said he had a short conversation with the driver after the race, giving him a fist bump and telling him to “keep his head up.” Burton and Gragson got into a fist fight following an Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway last year.

“I’ve been there before, obviously in that exact same situation,” Burton said. “I know that kinda sucks and you’re angry and that’s all I said.”

Gragson was reportedly called to the NASCAR hauler after the race. NASCAR officials plan to review the incident and issue possible penalties later in the week.