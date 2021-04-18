NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole
The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Va. The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.
The race is 400 laps (300 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. Last weekend’s Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the front row when the race goes green.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
No pre-race inspection failures
2 p.m.: NASCAR announces ahead of today’s race that there were no multi-time inspection failures during pre-race technical inspection. That means that no one is dropping to the rear, an hour ahead of the scheduled start time. Martin Truex Jr. is slated to start on the pole for the latest short-track race. He won last weekend’s race at Martinsville and is the only two-time race winner this season after also taking the checkered flag earlier this year at Phoenix.
How to watch: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond
- Race: Toyota Owners 400
- When: Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. EST
- How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 400 laps, 300 miles on the 0.75-mile oval
- Stages: Laps 80, 235, 400
NASCAR Cup race at Richmond starting lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|4
|William Byron
|24
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|17
|Kurt Busch
|1
|18
|Ross Chastain
|42
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|22
|Aric Almirola
|10
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|Alex Bowman
|48
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|26
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|28
|James Davison
|15
|29
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|30
|Erik Jones
|43
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|32
|Quin Houff
|0
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Justin Haley
|77
|35
|BJ McLeod
|78
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|38
|Austin Cindric
|33
