NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole

Martin Truex Jr. (19) does a burnout as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Richmond, Va.

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Va. The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 400 laps (300 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. Last weekend’s Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the front row when the race goes green.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

No pre-race inspection failures

2 p.m.: NASCAR announces ahead of today’s race that there were no multi-time inspection failures during pre-race technical inspection. That means that no one is dropping to the rear, an hour ahead of the scheduled start time. Martin Truex Jr. is slated to start on the pole for the latest short-track race. He won last weekend’s race at Martinsville and is the only two-time race winner this season after also taking the checkered flag earlier this year at Phoenix.

NASCAR Cup race at Richmond starting lineup

OrderDriverCar No.
1Martin Truex Jr.19
2Denny Hamlin11
3Chase Elliott9
4William Byron24
5Joey Logano22
6Kyle Larson5
7Ryan Blaney12
8Christopher Bell20
9Kevin Harvick4
10Kyle Busch18
11Austin Dillon3
12Chris Buescher17
13Tyler Reddick8
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
15Bubba Wallace23
16Matt DiBenedetto21
17Kurt Busch1
18Ross Chastain42
19Ryan Newman6
20Brad Keselowski2
21Cole Custer41
22Aric Almirola10
23Michael McDowell34
24Alex Bowman48
25Ryan Preece37
26Chase Briscoe14
27Daniel Suárez99
28James Davison15
29Anthony Alfredo38
30Erik Jones43
31Josh Bilicki52
32Quin Houff0
33Cody Ware51
34Justin Haley77
35BJ McLeod78
36Corey LaJoie7
37Garrett Smithley53
38Austin Cindric33
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
