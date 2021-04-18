NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole

Martin Truex Jr. (19) does a burnout as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Va. The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 400 laps (300 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. Last weekend’s Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the front row when the race goes green.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

No pre-race inspection failures

2 p.m.: NASCAR announces ahead of today’s race that there were no multi-time inspection failures during pre-race technical inspection. That means that no one is dropping to the rear, an hour ahead of the scheduled start time. Martin Truex Jr. is slated to start on the pole for the latest short-track race. He won last weekend’s race at Martinsville and is the only two-time race winner this season after also taking the checkered flag earlier this year at Phoenix.

How to watch: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Race: Toyota Owners 400

Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 400 laps, 300 miles on the 0.75-mile oval

400 laps, 300 miles on the 0.75-mile oval Stages: Laps 80, 235, 400

NASCAR Cup race at Richmond starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Chase Elliott 9 4 William Byron 24 5 Joey Logano 22 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Christopher Bell 20 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Matt DiBenedetto 21 17 Kurt Busch 1 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Brad Keselowski 2 21 Cole Custer 41 22 Aric Almirola 10 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Alex Bowman 48 25 Ryan Preece 37 26 Chase Briscoe 14 27 Daniel Suárez 99 28 James Davison 15 29 Anthony Alfredo 38 30 Erik Jones 43 31 Josh Bilicki 52 32 Quin Houff 0 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Justin Haley 77 35 BJ McLeod 78 36 Corey LaJoie 7 37 Garrett Smithley 53 38 Austin Cindric 33