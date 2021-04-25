NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Cup Series getting ready to race

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads Denny Hamlin (11) at the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.

1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR’s vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws. Find the full story, with Phelps’ quotes, here.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

Race: Geico 500

Geico 500 When: Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval

188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 60, 120, 188

Laps 60, 120, 188 Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 4 William Byron 24 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Christopher Bell 20 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Kyle Larson 5 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Aric Almirola 10 15 Kurt Busch 1 16 Kevin Harvick 4 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Daniel Suárez 99 20 Tyler Reddick 8 21 Chris Buescher 17 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Bubba Wallace 23 25 Chase Briscoe 14 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 31 BJ McLeod 78 32 Quin Houff 0 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Justin Haley 77 35 Joey Gase 28 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 JJ Yeley 15 38 Kaz Grala 16 39 Harrison Burton 96 40 Timmy Hill 66