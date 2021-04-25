NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Cup Series getting ready to race

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads Denny Hamlin (11) at the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Lincoln, Ala.

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.

1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR's vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Joey Logano22
3Martin Truex Jr.19
4William Byron24
5Alex Bowman48
6Christopher Bell20
7Ryan Blaney12
8Chase Elliott9
9Kyle Busch18
10Brad Keselowski2
11Austin Dillon3
12Kyle Larson5
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Aric Almirola10
15Kurt Busch1
16Kevin Harvick4
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
18Ross Chastain42
19Daniel Suárez99
20Tyler Reddick8
21Chris Buescher17
22Erik Jones43
23Michael McDowell34
24Bubba Wallace23
25Chase Briscoe14
26Corey LaJoie7
27Cole Custer41
28Ryan Newman6
29Ryan Preece37
30Anthony Alfredo38
31BJ McLeod78
32Quin Houff0
33Cody Ware51
34Justin Haley77
35Joey Gase28
36Josh Bilicki52
37JJ Yeley15
38Kaz Grala16
39Harrison Burton96
40Timmy Hill66
