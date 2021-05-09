NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Almirola dropping to the rear for Goodyear 400 race
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Goodyear 400 race starts at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race: The No. 10 driven by Aric Almirola for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott for unapproved adjustments. Almirola was slated to start 27th and Elliott was slated to start sixth.
2 p.m.: Coming up for today’s honorary guests for the Throwback weekend race, which nods to NASCAR’s history, are Hall of Famers Leonard Wood, Bill Elliott and Dale Inman. Wood will drive parade laps ahead of the race in a 1971 restored Ford Mercury that David Pearson, Darlington’s all-time winningest driver, competed in. Elliott will also make parade laps in a restored version of the No. 9 Coors Motorcraft Ford Thunderbird from his 1988 Cup championship season. Inman will wave the green flag to start the race.
Darlington Raceway is also celebrating Mother’s Day by handing out flowers to the first 1,000 mothers who enter the gates for today’s race. The track announced last week that it will open its grandstands to full capacity for the NASCAR playoff race weekend at Darlington Sept. 4-5.
1:15 p.m.: NASCAR has entered a time warp with teams sporting Throwback schemes.
1 p.m.: Cars have rolled through pre-race technical inspection and are lined up on the grid. Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford had two inspection failures, according to FOX Sports, and will be dropping to the rear for the race. Almirola was previously slated to start 27th. NASCAR has not yet released an official list of those dropping to the back.
How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington
Starting lineup for NASCAR at Darlington
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|3
|Kyle Busch
|18
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|5
|William Byron
|24
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|8
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|9
|Austin Dillon
|3
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|13
|Michael McDowell
|34
|14
|Kyle Larson
|5
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|17
|Kurt Busch
|1
|18
|Ross Chastain
|42
|19
|Alex Bowman
|48
|20
|Ryan Newman
|6
|21
|Christopher Bell
|20
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|25
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|26
|Erik Jones
|43
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|29
|Ryan Preece
|37
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|Justin Haley
|77
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|JJ Yeley
|53
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|James Davison
|15
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
