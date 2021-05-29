NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

A drone pilot maneuvers his drone in close to record NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek performing a burnout after winning the NC Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

After rain shortened the NASCAR Cup Series race last Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, more precipitation is in the forecast for Charlotte this weekend. The good news is it likely won’t be enough to impact the remaining races too much.

AccuWeather’s forecast for Charlotte Motor Speedway shows thunderstorms beginning around noon with a 51% chance of precipitation. The chance for rain drops to 47% at 1 p.m. and down to 20% at 2 p.m. with intermittent clouds throughout the afternoon.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, the Alsco 300, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m.), there is no chance for rain, according to AccuWeather, with temperatures expected in the low 60s and high 50s.

Light sprinkles and high winds arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway late Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to slow an otherwise speedy 201-mile Truck Series race.