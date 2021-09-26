NASCAR at Las Vegas live updates: Two playoff drivers dropping to the back for Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Martin Truex Jr., (19) lead the field st the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race is tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The South Point 400 is at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 400.5 miles (267 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

Who’s dropping to the back? Who has the best odds?

Pre-race inspection is complete with two playoff drivers dropping to the rear for multiple inspection failures. William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will drop to the back of the field for the race start for their cars twice failing pre-race technical inspection. Byron was slated to start third and Truex was slated to start fourth.

Aric Almirola and JJ Yeley will also drop to the rear from 17th and 38th, respectively, due to multiple inspection failures. Yeley’s car (starting last) failed inspection three times, so he will owe a pass through and his team’s car chief has been ejected for the race.

Kyle Larson is starting on the pole with Ryan Blaney in the front row. Larson is the favorite to win, according to the sportsbooks. Check out more pre-race predictions here.

Unfinished business between Harvick, Elliott?

The focus of last weekend’s race finish at Bristol wasn’t on the winner. Instead, playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott exchanged shoves on pit road after the checkered flag waved in response to an earlier on-track incident between the drivers. Based on their latest comments Sunday, it appears the matter remains unresolved.

“It was like I was talking to Keelan,” Harvick told reporters at Las Vegas ahead of the race, referring to his son. “ ... They get hung up on one thing and you can’t speak to them about the broader picture of how the whole thing works. It was like speaking to a nine-year-old.”

Harvick said that his response to Elliott door-slamming him while racing for the lead last weekend was probably “the maddest” he’s ever been. He swung his helmet on top of his No. 4 Ford after exiting his vehicle, narrowly missing shattering his driving glasses sitting on the car roof. Harvick said that the glasses survived, and reiterated that his anger stemmed from Elliott pulling what he called “a chickensh-- move” on the track.

“I’d rather be wiped out than have some bull---- like that happen,” Harvick said. “It was a nine-year-old temper tantrum over a situation that was put into place from the other vehicle that wiped you out, took your chances from winning the race. So like I say, you can’t have it both ways.”

“...I don’t care if you’re the most popular driver or not, you can’t race everybody, side-drafting, bouncing off their doors and then slam into them,” Harvick continued. “That stuff all comes full circle in this deal.”

Elliott, in response, said he didn’t have much to say. The drivers fumed at each other on pit road, then spoke at length between haulers before eventually moving into Elliott’s hauler after drawing a crowd following last weekend’s race.

“Everybody’s got their opinion,” Elliott said Sunday. “And he’s entitled to his just like I am me and mine.”

Harvick is slated to start fifth. Elliott is slated to start 11th tonight.

Busch brothers reach milestone marker at hometown track

Las Vegas natives Kurt and Kyle Busch will each make a historic career start tonight at their hometown track. Kurt Busch, the defending South Point 400 winner, will make his 750th Cup Series start. He has the most starts of any active Cup driver and sits 12th on the all-time Cup starts list, led by Richard Petty (1,184). Kyle Busch will make the 600th start of his career. So far, Petty is the only driver to win his 600th start.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Race: South Point 400

South Point 400 When: Sunday, September 26

Sunday, September 26 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Radio : PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267

NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Ryan Blaney 12 3 William Byron 24 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5 Kevin Harvick 4 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 Brad Keselowski 2 9 Joey Logano 22 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Chase Elliott 9 12 Christopher Bell 20 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 15 Austin Dillon 3 16 Erik Jones 43 17 Aric Almirola 10 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Chase Briscoe 14 20 Kurt Busch 1 21 Bubba Wallace 23 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Ryan Preece 37 25 Chris Buescher 17 26 Daniel Suárez 99 27 Corey LaJoie 7 28 Cole Custer 41 29 Ryan Newman 6 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Josh Bilicki 52 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Justin Haley 77 34 BJ McLeod 78 35 Cody Ware 51 36 Quin Houff 0 37 Joey Gase 15 38 JJ Yeley 66