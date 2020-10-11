Breaking down NASCAR’s Round of 8 playoff contenders

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 was the cutoff race for NASCAR’s round of 12. It’s now down to eight drivers for the playoffs’ next three races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville.

Here’s a look, in no order, at the eight drivers who are still contention, each with an eye on being in the championship four at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

1. Kevin Harvick (4,067 points)

Although he had a quiet day at Charlotte on Sunday (finishing 11th), he will enter the Round of 8 as the top seed. He’s in the midst of a dominant season with nine victories.

2. Denny Hamlin (13 behind)

Hamlin had a spot clinched in the Round of 8 by virtue of his second-round victory at Talladega last week. He was never a factor at the Roval, finishing 15th. But his seven victories this season continue to have him as a co-favorite for the title with Harvick.

3. Brad Keselowski (-32)

The 2012 Cup champion finished 18th Sunday and led seven laps early. He’s been in the mix all season with four victories and seems to be one of the drivers most likely to crack the Harvick-Hamlin code.

4. Chase Elliott (-40)

The driver of the No. 9 Chevy heads into the Round of 8 on a high after winning at Charlotte. It was his second consecutive win at the Roval.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

5. Joey Logano (-45)

Logano’s runner-up finish Sunday in his Penske Racing Ford gives him plenty of hope entering the Round of 8. He won two of the season’s first four races (Las Vegas and Phoenix), but nothing since.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (-50)

Truex’s seventh-place finish Sunday kept him safely in the playoffs. But just one victory this season (Martinsville) keeps him out of serious contention consideration.

7. Alex Bowman (-58)

Days after the announcement that he would move from Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 team to replace seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48, Bowman finished seventh at Charlotte while leading two laps.

8. Kurt Busch (-61)

Busch won at Las Vegas two weeks ago in the Round of 12, ensuring his spot in the Round of 8. He finished fourth on Sunday and is still on track of his pursuit of his second Cup championship.

NASCAR playoff schedule: upcoming races

Round of 8

▪ 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway