Charlotte Hornets win against Chicago Bulls, add some rotation clarity

With a little more than a week until the regular-season opener, the Charlotte Hornets’ rotation is firming up.
The Hornets won their second of two home exhibitions Monday, 110-104 over the Chicago Bulls, leading by as many as 23 points. Kemba Walker finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Nic Batum flirted with a triple double, with 12 rebounds, seven points and seven assists in 26 minutes.
It looks like new coach James Borrego has solidified his rotation decisions: When everyone is available, he’s been consistent with a starting unit of Walker, Jeremy Lamb, Batum, Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller.
The key rotation calls off the bench have involved forward and center: It appears Willy Hernangomez and rookie Miles Bridges have the nod for now over Frank Kaminsky and Dwayne Bacon at center and forward, respectively.
The Hornets have one last preseason game, Friday in Dallas against the Mavericks, before the season opener Oct. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center.
Three who mattered
Walker: He generated 18 points off his first 12 shots from the field.
Zeller: He looks comfortable as the starting center; appears to have no residual limitations from last seasons’ knee injury.
Zach LaVine: He is so important to the Bulls’ building plan, and he was as good individually as any player in this game.
Observations
▪ If a healthy Bridges doesn’t average a dunk per game, I’ll be surprised.
▪ Ten players are about the maximum an NBA coach can play in the regular season. Many NBA coaches feel nine is the most you can play and get each one enough minutes to establish some rhythm.
▪ Batum had nine rebounds in 14 first-half minutes.
▪ Bulls rookie and former Duke player Wendell Carter had an impressive Las Vegas summer league. Standing next to NBA veterans, he looks badly in need of more muscle and bulk.
▪ Malik Monk nailed his first three 3-point attempts Monday. Jeremy Lamb is the starter at shooting guard, but Monk will play a lot off the bench.
Worth mentioning
▪ A positive carry-over from prior Hornets seasons: Through the first three exhibitions they were still among league leaders in defensive rebounds (first) and free throws attempted (sixth).
▪ Based on a pre-game media availability with a referee Monday, you see the traveling rule called more vigilantly this season and probably more technicals called for players reacting to calls beyond an initial emotional response. Example, if a player swings a fist in the air over a call he doesn’t like, good chance he’ll be whistled for that.
▪ Sixteen of the Hornets’ first 28 baskets Monday were assisted, a promising sign.
They said it
“He was raised the right way with great values and he carries that on the floor where every time he steps on, he is going to give you maximum effort.” – Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg on Hornets rookie Miles Bridges (Hoiberg’s son was Bridges’ teammate at Michigan State).
“It was a great decision for him, and I think he has a very, very bright future.” – Hoiberg on Bridges choosing to spend a second season in college basketball.
“Side out-of-bounds plays, some underneath out-of-bounds plays, shot-clock situations, end-of-game situations” – Hornets coach James Borrego on what he is still in the process of installing.
Report card
B+ OFFENSE: Lots of quick, decisive ball movement, which is such a priority for coach James Borrego.
B- DEFENSE: The switches looked better than against the Miami Heat, but you’d expect that because the Bulls aren’t experienced enough to test a defense the same way.
B COACHING: Borrego had a few days to clean some things up between games, and it appeared he made progress.
Rick Bonnell:
