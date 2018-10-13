Hornets bury 19 3-pointers, hold off Mavericks in exhibition

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each made three of Charlotte’s 19 3-pointers in the visiting Hornets’ 123-118 preseason exhibition win on Friday.
Walker scored 13 points in 17 minutes, Lamb added 11 points and rookie Miles Bridges had 13 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Devonte Graham came off the bench to add a team-high 15 points.
DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Luka Doncic also scored 18 for Dallas, which recently returned from two games in China.
HORNETS: Malik Monk banked in a 3-pointer from beyond midcourt just before the first-quarter buzzer to pull Charlotte within 35-29. The teams, who entered averaging 30-plus 3-point attempts, combined to make 11 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Hornets led 58-53 at halftime behind Walker’s 13 points.
MAVERICKS: Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds in 18 first-half minutes. Doncic made three 3-pointers in the half and scored 11 points.
UP NEXT: Charlotte (4-1) hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday. Dallas (2-2) plays at Phoenix on Wednesday.
Hornets 123, Mavericks 118
CHARLOTTE (123)—Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Zeller 1-4 1-1 3, Walker 4-6 2-2 13, Lamb 3-7 2-2 11, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-2 3-3 7, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 6-11 0-0 13, Kaminsky 2-3 4-4 9, Biyombo 1-1 1-1 3, Hernangomez 4-4 0-0 9, Monk 3-11 0-0 8, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Chealey 1-1 0-0 3, Graham 5-6 3-4 15, Macura 3-3 6-8 13, Bacon 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 41-79 22-27 123.
DALLAS (118)—Finney-Smith 4-8 3-4 13, Doncic 6-14 2-3 18, Jordan 6-6 6-6 18, Smith Jr. 5-14 4-5 16, Matthews 3-9 2-2 9, Antetokounmpo 1-1 2-2 4, Spalding 3-4 0-2 6, Kleber 1-3 0-0 3, Mejri 2-2 0-3 4, Harris 1-7 2-2 4, Barea 3-7 3-3 10, Macon 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 0-2 4-6 4, Broekhoff 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 37-81 32-42 118.
Charlotte
29
29
24
41
—
123
Dallas
35
18
33
32
—
118
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 19-33 (Lamb 3-4, Walker 3-5, Monk 2-3, Graham 2-3, Williams 2-4, Batum 2-5, Chealey 1-1, Macura 1-1, Kaminsky 1-1, Hernangomez 1-1, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Bacon 0-1), Dallas 12-37 (Doncic 4-10, Finney-Smith 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-5, Kleber 1-2, Barea 1-3, Broekhoff 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Brunson 0-1, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 35 (Bridges 7), Dallas 41 (Jordan 12). Assists—Charlotte 29 (Monk 5), Dallas 21 (Matthews 5). Total Fouls—Charlotte 34, Dallas 23. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Walker. A—18,745 (19,200).
Comments