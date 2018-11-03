Tony Parker on close losses

Veteran point guard Tony Parker pre-game on the Charlotte Hornets struggles winning close games.
By
Veteran point guard Tony Parker pre-game on the Charlotte Hornets struggles winning close games.
By

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets improve to .500, cruise past Cavaliers

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 03, 2018 09:28 PM

The Charlotte Hornets put seven players in double figures, including five reserves, in a 126-94 blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Lamb scored a season-high 19 points and Kemba Walker added 18. The Hornets (5-5) got back to .500 after blowing a 19-point third-quarter lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.

The Hornets complete a four-game homestand at Spectrum Center Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Observations

▪  Larry Drew, acting coach with the Cavs after they fired Ty Lue, bucked what had been a pretty extreme youth movement by using veterans J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver heavily off the bench.

Kemba vs. Cavs.JPG
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) looks to pass while surrounded by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson (13), George Hill (3) and Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of Saturday night’s NBA game at the Spectrum Center.
Bob Leverone AP

▪  Hornets owner Michael Jordan sat courtside next to the team bench. He was also at practice Friday.

▪  After not scoring in the first half of Thursday’s home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Walker went scoreless for nearly the first 8 1/2 minutes Saturday before two free throws.

Worth mentioning

▪  Hornets coach James Borrego said pre-game it’s likely rookie Devonte Graham will be back with the Hornets Monday after playing two games with the G League Greensboro Swarm Friday and Saturday. Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the Swarm Friday, but also committed seven turnovers.

▪  Hornets two-way player J.P. Macura scored 27 points for the Swarm Friday and made five of 10 attempts from 3-point range. Borrego said it’s key for rookie guard-forward Macura to show consistent outside shooting to complement his driving and general energy.

▪  Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper attended the Hornets’ game.

They said it

“Tony knows his body well...If we felt he was at risk or could cause further damage, we would sit him.” – Borrego on Parker playing with an elbow sprain.

“I watched him a lot in college. I was always a big fan.” – Kemba Walker on Cavs rookie point guard Collin Sexton.

“I told the guys it’s not going to be everybody’s night every night.” – Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew about how his team will carry on with top player Kevin Love out at least the next six weeks following toe surgery.

HORNETS 126, CAVALIERS 94

Cleveland

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Dekker

24:09

5-9

0-0

1

0

1

11

Osman

31:48

3-7

3-3

4

3

1

9

Thompson

27:22

4-9

0-0

8

1

1

8

Hill

28:01

1-6

1-1

1

4

3

3

Hood

23:29

3-8

0-0

3

3

3

7

Smith

24:19

4-8

2-2

1

4

2

14

Clarkson

21:24

6-13

0-0

0

0

1

13

Sexton

19:18

1-5

2-2

1

2

4

4

Nance Jr.

16:12

4-7

1-1

4

0

1

9

Korver

14:11

3-6

2-2

1

4

1

11

Nwaba

5:24

0-1

3-4

1

1

1

3

Zizic

4:23

1-2

0-0

2

0

1

2

Totals

240:00

35-81

14-15

27

22

20

94

Percentages: FG .432, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Smith 4-6, Korver 3-5, Hood 1-1, Dekker 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Osman 0-2, Hill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 13 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson, Osman). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Nance Jr. 3, Hood 2, Thompson 2, Korver, Osman, Sexton). Steals: 9 (Clarkson 3, Smith 3, Osman, Sexton, Thompson).

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Batum

26:18

4-9

0-0

8

8

1

9

Williams

22:26

3-6

0-0

3

0

0

7

Zeller

17:38

3-5

0-0

4

2

4

6

Lamb

24:09

8-15

3-3

8

2

1

19

Walker

29:56

6-12

2-2

5

4

1

18

Bridges

22:52

5-7

0-0

3

0

3

12

Monk

21:05

7-14

0-0

1

5

3

16

Hernangomez

20:01

4-4

3-3

7

3

1

11

Kidd-Gilchrist

18:26

5-7

0-0

4

0

0

10

Parker

18:06

5-10

2-3

4

4

1

12

Bacon

7:14

0-0

2-2

1

1

0

2

Biyombo

7:14

2-3

0-0

1

0

1

4

Kaminsky

4:35

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Totals

240:00

52-92

12-13

50

29

17

126

Percentages: FG .565, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-4, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-3, Williams 1-4, Lamb 0-2, Parker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 14 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Hernangomez 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Zeller 2, Biyombo). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Walker 3, Batum 2, Lamb 2, Bridges, Kaminsky, Monk, Zeller). Steals: 3 (Batum, Bridges, Lamb). Technical Fouls: coach Hornets (Defensive three second), 4:57 first.

Cleveland

22

30

21

21

94

Charlotte

30

29

34

33

126

Att.—16,221 (19,077). T—2:00.

Officials—Mike Callahan, Jason Goldenberg, Mark Ayotte

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

