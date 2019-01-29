Here are the singers who will perform at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

Fayetteville rapper J. Cole will perform the halftime show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA revealed late Tuesday.
J. Cole headlines the list of scheduled performers at the game Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.
The seven-time Grammy Award nominee received two nominations this year. He’s had five No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 and released his latest single, “Middle Child,” on Jan. 23.
Rapper Meek Mill will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced, the NBA announced just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mill’s fourth studio album, “Championships,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 after its release in November, as did his 2015 album, “Dreams Worth More Than Money.”
Mill and Jay-Z launched the REFORM Alliance, “a prison reform organization with sports and business leaders to try and reform the criminal justice system,” according to the NBA’s announcement.
Charlotte-born R&B-soul singer Anthony Hamilton will perform the National Anthem
Carly Rae Jepsen, the multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter, will perform the Canadian national anthem.
The 68th NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. on TNT and will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, according to the NBA.
The All-Star Game will be the biggest sporting event ever hosted by the city, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.
Comments