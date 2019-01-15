2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys reportedly leaked by fan on Twitter

A Twitter user on Tuesday leaked photos of what appears to be the 2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys that the league has yet to publicly unveil.
Josman Suri tweeted that he spotted the jerseys at a Nike retail store, although he didn’t say where the shop is located. In a reply tweet to The Charlotte Observer Tuesday night, Suri said he is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he took the pictures at a Nike store in a shopping mall.
Charlotte hosts the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17.
Chris Creamer, founder and editor of SportsLogos.net, later tweeted that he confirmed with a source that the jerseys shown in Suri’s tweet “are legit.” The store apparently put the jerseys on a rack for sale “a wee bit early,” Creamer reported.
The photo tweeted by Suri shows a black-and-white Los Angeles Lakers logo “on a black jersey with red/white/blue trim around the collar and arms and three red stars up each side of the jersey,” Creamer reported. A white Nike logo is to the right above the team logo.
Paul Lukas, a columnist for ESPN.com, reported that the uniforms in Suri’s tweet matched the description a source recently provided to ESPN.com of what the uniforms would look like.
An NBA spokeswoman declined to confirm to the Observer that the uniforms shown in Suri’s tweet are the replicas that will be sold in stores of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys. She said only that “the two official designs will be revealed later this month.”
Creamer and others immediately panned the jerseys on social media.
“... let’s hope Major League Baseball doesn’t get any ideas,” Creamer wrote on his site.
“Man them is trash,” Walter Luxurious tweeted.
“It’s safe to say the jersey design has not gone over well with fans,” Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports.com wrote with a string of tweets critical of the jerseys.
