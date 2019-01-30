Who will sing the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game?

R&B-soul singer Anthony Hamilton of Charlotte will perform the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.
Carly Rae Jepsen, the Canadian singer, songwriter and actress, will perform the Canadian national anthem, also before the 8 p.m. tip-off to the game.
Fayetteville rapper J. Cole will perform the Halftime Show, the NBA announced.
Rapper Meek Mill will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced.
