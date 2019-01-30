Charlotte Hornets

Who will sing the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game?

By Joe Marusak

January 30, 2019 05:15 PM

R&B-soul singer Anthony Hamilton of Charlotte will perform the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

Carly Rae Jepsen, the Canadian singer, songwriter and actress, will perform the Canadian national anthem, also before the 8 p.m. tip-off to the game.

1qMG1m.So.156.jpeg
Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Kiss.”

Fayetteville rapper J. Cole will perform the Halftime Show, the NBA announced.

RAL_ AP_18173839489055
Fayetteville rapper J. Cole will perform the Halftime Show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.
Invision/AP Scott Roth

Rapper Meek Mill will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced.

Meek Mill 1.jpg
Meek Mill
