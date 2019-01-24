NBA names All-Star starters. Is Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker on the list?

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will start in Charlotte in the All-Star Game Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center.
Walker made the cut to be named one of five Eastern Conference starters, as announced on TNT Thursday night. Also, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who grew up in Charlotte and starred at Davidson, was named a starter for the Western Conference.
The five East starters for the event at Spectrum Center Feb. 17 (two guards and three frontcourt players): Walker, Boston Celtic Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid.
West starters: In the frontcourt, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George. Along with Curry, the other guard was Houston Rocket James Harden.
Selecting the starters from each conference was based on a weighted vote from three sources — 50 percent from NBA fans, via the Internet, 25 percent from media members and 25 percent from current players.
The players from each conference will be mixed into two pickup teams picked by captains James and Antetokounmpo. That draft will be televised on Feb. 7.
Seven reserves from each conference will be chosen by the NBA’s head coaches, and announced Jan. 31.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments