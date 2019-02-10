Hornets claim a veteran point guard off waivers for playoff-chase depth

The Charlotte Hornets are using their open roster spot to add veteran point guard Shelvin Mack.
The Hornets claimed Mack off waivers from the Atlanta Hawks. In his 11th NBA season, the 6-3 Mack is primarily a point guard but has also played some shooting guard.
The Hornets considered Mack last summer before Tony Parker agreed to sign in July. Since the Hornets were at 14 players (plus two two-way players assigned to the Greensboro Swarm), they didn’t have to waive another player to add Mack.
Parker has been excellent as Kemba Walker’s backup, but he is 36 and has missed the past two games with a back strain. A Hornets source said Parker’s injury isn’t expected to linger and was not a factor in the team’s interest in Mack. Parker is listed as doubtful to play Monday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers.
Assuming Mack meets the Hornets in Indianapolis, he’d start his Hornets career in the home city of his college team, Butler.
The Hornets are in a chase to make their first playoff appearance in three seasons.
When Parker has been out — he has missed nine games for either rest or injuries— the Hornets have turned to rookie Devonte Graham as Walker’s backup.
The Hornets like Graham’s progress, but wanted more depth at a key position.
