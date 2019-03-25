Your Hornets questions: How would a ‘supermax’ deal affect Kemba Walker’s trade value?

Who wouldn’t want to be designated “supermax,” right?
That’s NBA jargon for what is technically termed the “Designated Player Exception,” the mother of all player contracts, and one Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker might qualify to receive at the end of this season.
The “supermax” exception, included in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement with the players association, is a way for teams to have a big advantage in re-signing foundation players. It’s how the Golden State Warriors were able to re-sign former Davidson star Stephen Curry to a $201 million contract in the summer 2017.
If Walker becomes supemax-eligible — it will relate to whether Walker is selected to one of the three All-NBA teams for this season — the Hornets could offer him as much as $221 million over five years.
Some important details regarding Walker and this supermax potential: If he wasn’t still with the Hornets (the team that drafted him) and he wasn’t completing his eighth (or ninth for others) NBA season, the supermax designation couldn’t apply.
Also — and this is important — the Hornets having the option to pay Walker a full “supermax” deal wouldn’t obligate them to offer him all $221 million.
That’s context for this week’s Hornets mailbag. Because, understandably, Walker’s free-agency in July continues to dominate your questions about this team’s future.
Q. Should Walker become supermax-eligible and re-signs with the promise to trade him if he’s unsatisfied with the team’s direction (later), would his large contract make him more or less desirable as a trade commodity?
A. The thrust of your question is about trade value. But the front end of your question should also be addressed:
If any NBA team offers to pay a player $221 million (or anything close to that), the minimum expectation should be that player is all-in on being with that team. I can’t imagine Walker would ask for a promise that if this didn’t work out to his satisfaction, the Hornets would have a special obligation to trade him.
Separate from that, I don’t think Walker will ever be more valuable as a trade commodity than he was last summer. He was under contract for one more season at $12 million, way below his value as a multi-time All-Star. A team acquiring him would get the right to offer more than any other NBA team for his services (what are called Bird rights).
A team trading for Walker after he re-signs would be paying him two or three times as much salary as he makes this season, and risks Walker being less cost-effective in the latter stages of what would be a five-year contract. Walker turns 29 in May and he is 6-foot-1. We don’t know how long Walker’s prime will last.
So, no, I don’t think Walker would be more valuable as a trade commodity if he were to sign a supermax.
Q. If Walker leaves, who else goes? Do they start over at almost every position?
A. Playing the kids — Dwayne Bacon, Devonte Graham, Malik Monk and Willy Hernangomez — so much the last couple of games (rookie Miles Bridges was already starting) demonstrates the Hornets are preparing for the possibility of a rebuild. Developing young guys was always important to the new basketball administration (general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego), but Borrego’s recent rotation reflects something different.
To me, the biggest question beyond what happens to Walker is whether the Hornets are willing to pay big to re-sign shooting guard Jeremy Lamb. He’s now made two game-winning buzzer-beaters this season. It took four seasons, but the Hornets have developed him from a spare part with the Oklahoma City Thunder to a big-minutes/crunch-time performer.
Retaining Lamb is as much about the Hornets’ circumstances as it is about Lamb’s improvement. He’ll turn 27 in May, having played seven NBA seasons. Do they have faith that Monk and Bacon are ready to fill the wing-position minutes that Nic Batum and Bridges don’t? That’s still very much up for debate.
Q. What do you think about Bacon’s long-term projection?
A. He’s a keeper, which by itself improves the sorry recent history of second-round picks in Charlotte. The same can be said of point guard Graham.
Bacon’s strong body — he’s built like an NFL linebacker — provides potential for him to be a big-time wing defender. He needs refinement in his offensive game. The coaches spent a lot of time last summer working on Bacon’s finishes at the rim. This coming summer is big for his development.
Q. What position should the Hornets look toward more than any other in draft preparation?
A. Since this team’s flaw is the lack of a second star to complement Walker, I wouldn’t value position above potential in making a first-round pick.
But to address your question, I don’t think you can ever have too much depth at point guard. The Hornets have Tony Parker under contract for next season, but at 36 he could retire. I like Graham’s development, but that wouldn’t preclude me from using a lottery pick on another point guard.
Q. Could (North Carolina’s) Coby White be an option for the Hornets’ first-round pick?
A. Absolutely. White’s rate of improvement as a freshman point guard reminds me of what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did with Kentucky last season, and that is high praise. I love White’s self-confidence as a jump-shooter and he uses picks at a sophisticated level already.
Assuming White turns pro, my question is whether he would still be available when the Hornets pick.
Q. Would the Hornets consider drafting (University of Central Florida center) Tacko Fall? He is skilled on the low block and the Hornets’ best season in recent memory featured Al Jefferson down low.
A. I wouldn’t have a problem with drafting a 7-foot-6 center who has some mobility and decent hands. However, I don’t think you will see Borrego coaching a lot of offense built around low-post, back-to-the-basket big men.
