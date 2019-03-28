Charlotte Hornets going international for a game against Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will play the first regular-season NBA game in Paris Jan. 24, the league announced early Thursday.
The Hornets have two high-profile French players in point guard Tony Parker and guard-forward Nic Batum. The Bucks have a prominent European player in Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The game will be held the AccorHotels Arena Friday, Jan. 24. which has previously hosted nine NBA preseason exhibitions.
This isn’t the Hornets’ first game in France; they played a preseason exhibition against the Golden State Warriors in October of 1994.
Parker is the most storied NBA player of French origin, a future Hall-of-Famer who won four championships with the San Antonio Spurs before signing with the Hornets in July. He is under contract with the Hornets for next season, but at 36 has not addressed his intentions beyond this season.
Batum is the highest-paid player for the Hornets after signing a five-year, $120 million contract in the summer of 2006. He is under contract for the next two seasons. He recently was shifted to the second unit after starting 69 of the Hornets’ first 70 games this season.
This will be the Hornets’ second international trip in the past few years. In the fall of 2015, they played traveled to China for preseason exhibitions against the Los Angeles Clippers in Shenzhen and Shanghai.
