Carolina Panthers

Panthers QB Cam Newton opens fine-dining cigar lounge -- in time for the Super Bowl

By Joe Marusak

January 30, 2019 05:39 PM

Cam Newton’s snazzy hat, music and Auburn’s big win from the Panther’s press conference

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
By
Up Next
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
By

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is opening a fine-dining cigar lounge featuring Southern cuisine this weekend near the stadium hosting Super Bowl LIII in downtown Atlanta.

Cam Newton cigar lounge.JPG
Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton is opening a cigar lounge featuring Southern cuisine this weekend beside the stadium that’s hosting the Super Bowl in downtown Atlanta. He announced his new venture in a video posted on social media.
Screen grab of Cam Newton video post on Facebook

“This is going to be the ultimate culinary experience,” Newton said in a Facebook video post of his new venture, Fellaship.

“Born from the creative vision of the NFL’s elite Cam Newton, Fellaship is an experience where class and audaciousness collide,” the lounge’s website touts. “A place for those to indulge in the luxuries of fine dining, cigar smoking, and socializing.”

The lounge also features hand-rolled cigars and a gallery of works by Atlanta artists.

Newton was born in Atlanta on May 11, 1989, and graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta, according to his bio on NFL.com. He starred at Auburn University.

The menu at his new venture includes such dinner selections as seared Scottish salmon, smoked half chicken, 20-ounce ribeye and blackened swordfish penne pasta, according to Fellaship’s website.

All-day and lunch fare includes flatbreads, smoked chicken wings, hummus, salads and sandwiches.

Fellaship plans three special nights on Super Bowl weekend:

Friday will feature “the art of smoking” with “exquisite smoked culinary offerings that pair best with hand-rolled cigars” and entertainment by Beats by Dre, according to the lounge’s website.

“Welcome to the 404” on Saturday night will feature “culinary offerings that pay homage to Atlanta’s Southern cuisine,” according to Fellaship’s website.

On Sunday, Fellaship will host a “Best Seat in the House” Super Bowl viewing party.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

panther-tracks

local

Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do