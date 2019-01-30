Panthers QB Cam Newton opens fine-dining cigar lounge -- in time for the Super Bowl

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is opening a fine-dining cigar lounge featuring Southern cuisine this weekend near the stadium hosting Super Bowl LIII in downtown Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton is opening a cigar lounge featuring Southern cuisine this weekend beside the stadium that’s hosting the Super Bowl in downtown Atlanta. He announced his new venture in a video posted on social media. Screen grab of Cam Newton video post on Facebook

“This is going to be the ultimate culinary experience,” Newton said in a Facebook video post of his new venture, Fellaship.





“Born from the creative vision of the NFL’s elite Cam Newton, Fellaship is an experience where class and audaciousness collide,” the lounge’s website touts. “A place for those to indulge in the luxuries of fine dining, cigar smoking, and socializing.”





The lounge also features hand-rolled cigars and a gallery of works by Atlanta artists.

Newton was born in Atlanta on May 11, 1989, and graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta, according to his bio on NFL.com. He starred at Auburn University.

The menu at his new venture includes such dinner selections as seared Scottish salmon, smoked half chicken, 20-ounce ribeye and blackened swordfish penne pasta, according to Fellaship’s website.

All-day and lunch fare includes flatbreads, smoked chicken wings, hummus, salads and sandwiches.

Fellaship plans three special nights on Super Bowl weekend:

▪ Friday will feature “the art of smoking” with “exquisite smoked culinary offerings that pair best with hand-rolled cigars” and entertainment by Beats by Dre, according to the lounge’s website.

▪ “Welcome to the 404” on Saturday night will feature “culinary offerings that pay homage to Atlanta’s Southern cuisine,” according to Fellaship’s website.

▪ On Sunday, Fellaship will host a “Best Seat in the House” Super Bowl viewing party.