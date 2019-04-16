Carolina Panthers

Defensive end Everette Brown never stepped into the role of replacing Julius Peppers, lasting only two season in Carolina. JEFF SINER - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com JEFF SINER - jsiner@charlotteobs

Welcome to the dark side of the NFL Draft, as we visit the 10 worst picks in Panthers history.

No. 7 worst pick: DE Everette Brown (2009)

Similar to their situation with Jeff Otah, the Panthers traded a first-round pick to San Francisco for its second and fourth-round picks. The Panthers then used that second-rounder, the No. 43 overall, on Brown.

The Florida State product entered the league as a potential heir apparent to a then-disgruntled Julius Peppers. However, it didn’t work out that way. Brown’s playing career in Charlotte lasted just two seasons, complete with three starts, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 28 games.

Everette Brown tallied six sacks in two seasons with the Panthers before he was released, but returned to the team as a coach in 2019. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers didn’t redeem themselves with the fourth-round pick they traded for either, selecting running back Mike Goodson, who ran for 501 yards and three scores in three seasons with the team. Meanwhile, the first-round pick they traded became four-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro guard Mike Iupati, whose started all 114 games he’s played in — including 10 for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Brown bounced around the league before retiring and returning to Carolina as an assistant linebackers coach during the 2019 offseason.