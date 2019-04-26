Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade up, believe they’ve found long-term LT in Ole Miss’ Greg Little
The Carolina Panthers believe they have found their new long-term left tackle.
General manager Marty Hurney orchestrated a trade into pick No. 37 on Friday night, exchanging their 47th and 77th picks with the Seattle Seahawks, to draft 6-foot-5, 325-pound Ole Miss tackle Greg Little.
A league source said Hurney began making calls about trading up with Little in mind while the first round was still unfolding Thursday night.
The Seahawks had several offers, the source said, but the Panthers’ pick positions were the most promising.
And Little fills an immediate need on a roster that has been without a true left tackle since the team released injury-embattled Matt Kalil in March.
“We talked about the five primary positions in the pre-draft press conference, and we really like Greg, we had really good grades on him,” said Hurney, after making the pick Friday night. “And the tackles were running off (the board late in the first round and early in the second).”
Hurney was right. Just moments after the Panthers moved into their new spot, the Buffalo Bills traded into pick No. 38 to select another tackle Carolina liked, Oklahoma’s Cody Ford.
“There was a run on tackles that didn’t stop from last night. They were running,” Hurney said. “We didn’t think (Little) had any chance to get to us. But (with the trade), we had a chance to get a guy at a premier position that can come in and compete for playing time immediately.”
Little, a more natural left tackle than Ford or 35th pick Jawaan Taylor (Jacksonville Jaguars), has the specific pass protection skill set the Panthers were seeking to protect quarterback Cam Newton’s blind side.
“I’m fired up,” said Little, via conference call on Friday night. “I take pride in pass protection, keeping people safe. I’m going to keep (Cam) safe. That’s my job, man.”
Little will wear No. 74 in Carolina, the same jersey number as former Panthers and Ole Miss tackle Michael Oher, who suffered a career-ending concussion in 2016. The Panthers have been searching for a long-term answer at left tackle ever since — especially when it became clear Kalil would not work out — and believe Little can be that player.
“We think he’s got great upside and a really good skill set,” said Hurney. “His visit was great. He’s a great kid. He’s going to fit right into our locker room. And he really wants to be good... And that’s important. Greg thinks, if you ask (him), that there’s no reason to say that he’s not the best left tackle on the draft board. I think he’s played at a really high level against really good competition.”
Hurney said Little needs a little technique work in the run game but was impressed with Little’s ability against some top-tier edge-rushers while at Ole Miss.
“He’s got a lot of traits,” Hurney said. “He’s big, he’s athletic, he can sit and anchor. Played in the SEC against some of the best competition.
“I’m not a huge stats or analytics guy, but I think there’s one out there that says in the last 960-plus snaps the last two years, he’s given up 26 pressures. He does a very good job of pass-blocking and keeping his guy from getting to the quarterback.”
After a pre-draft process in which he was criticized a little for “not finishing plays” — an appraisal at which the Panthers were internally baffled — Little is itching for the chance to prove himself.
“I’m motivated. I’m ready to go. I want to show people that I’m the best left tackle in this class,” he said. “I want to be here for a long time, doing what I love to do — which is keeping people safe.”
Like first-round pick Brian Burns, a defensive end out of Florida State, head coach Ron Rivera refused to assert Little as the Panthers’ starting left tackle this early.
The Panthers have two flexible tackles already on the roster in Taylor Moton and Daryl Williams. Williams spent last season on injured reserve while Moton started at right tackle, but either could get a chance to slide to left guard. Moton’s experience at guard and tackle particularly bodes well for the Panthers as they work to find the best combination through the spring and summer.
“Ain’t nobody getting anything,” Rivera said. “We’re all going to come out and compete... We’ve got a lot of good pieces, and we’ve got to figure out where they fit for us, now.”
Rivera added that Little could also play left tackle, or even slot in at guard.
But hearing Hurney’s confidence in Little on Friday night made it difficult to imagine he’d lose out on the left tackle job.
“He’ll have to come in and compete, but we feel very fortunate to get someone of his skill set,” Hurney said. “He’s young, and he’s just going to get better.”
“...We think (he) has all of the skills to be our starting left tackle for a long time.”
