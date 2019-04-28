With NFL Draft over and Panthers’ picks made, how did the rest of the NFC South fare?

The Atlanta Falcons beefed up its offensive line in the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting Chris Lindstrom of Boston College, and Kaleb McGary, from Washington. Atlanta allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 42 times last season. AP

Finally, a merciful break from the mock drafts.

The 2019 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, leaving the Carolina Panthers with a haul of promising rookie talent. Defensive end Brian Burns and offensive tackle Greg Little, taken in the first and second rounds respectively, should compete for starting jobs over the summer. Third-round pick Will Grier, who played high school ball at nearby Davidson Day, will have a chance to earn the backup quarterback job behind Cam Newton. And then there are the team’s late-round picks, who will provide valuable depth across the board.

But the Panthers, of course, aren’t the only team that improved this weekend. Carolina’s divisional rivals in the NFC South — the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — all added new players as well.

Here’s a quick look at how the rest of the NFC South fared in the draft as it relates to the Panthers:

Atlanta Falcons

First-round picks: Guard Chris Lindstrom and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary.

Who else they added: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (fourth round), defensive end John Cominsky (fourth round), running back Qadree Ollison (fifth round), cornerback Jordan Miller (fifth round), and running back/returner Marcus Green (fifth round).

Why they matter: It should come as no surprise that the Falcons focused on improving their offensive line in the draft. Atlanta goes as far as Matt Ryan can take it, and he can’t do much of anything on his back. Ryan was sacked 42 times last season, eighth-most in the NFL and second-most in any season of his career. He was hit 113 times overall, tied for third-most in the league.

The additions of Lindstrom and McGary should help remedy some of that. It’ll be interesting to watch those two go up against Burns this year, provided the former crack the starting lineup (Atlanta also signed two offensive linemen in free agency to sizeable contracts).

Atlanta’s later picks are mostly depth additions, but Sheffield’s speed makes him a good counter to the Panthers’ speedy Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore. Also, Ollison can help fill the void left by Tevin Coleman’s departure in free agency.

2019 meetings vs. Panthers: Week 11 in Charlotte and Week 14 in Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of Florida could provides the New Orleans Saints some insurance if they lose Vonn Bell in free agency next year. John Bazemore AP

First-round pick: None.

Who else they added: Offensive lineman Erik McCoy (second round), safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (fourth round), safety Saquan Hampton (sixth round), tight end Alize Mack (seventh round), and linebacker Kaden Elliss (seventh round).

Why they matter: The Saints didn’t have a first-round pick this year after trading up to select defensive end Marcus Davenport last year, but still were able to add some instant-impact players. McCoy very easily could fill in for the retired Max Unger at center, and he’ll compete to start with Nick Easton, who the team signed this offseason. If he wins that job, it’ll provide another interesting matchup with Carolina’s veteran defensive tackles Kawann Short and Dontari Poe.

Gardner-Johnson addresses another key area of need for New Orleans. The former Florida Gator would have been an interesting fit next to Eric Reid in Carolina, but instead will play center field for the Saints, who could potentially lose Vonn Bell in free agency next year. Even if he doesn’t start, he’s the sort of young piece every secondary would like to have. Hampton adds more depth behind Gardner-Johnson.

2019 meetings vs. Panthers: Week 12 in Atlanta and Week 17 in Charlotte.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make first-round pick Devin White, a linebacker out of LSU, the centerpiece of a rebuilt defense. Tyler Kaufman AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First-round pick: Linebacker Devin White.

Who else they added: Cornerback Sean Bunting (second round), cornerback Jamel Dean (third round), safety Mike Edwards (third round), defensive end Anthony Nelson (fourth round), kicker Matt Gay (fifth round), wide receiver Scott Miller (sixth round), and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. (seventh round).

Why they matter: Under new head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the Bucs are looking to rebuild their defense. White now becomes the centerpiece of that endeavor, and becomes Tampa’s third athletic linebacker alongside Lavonte David and free-agent signee Deone Bucannon. Slowing Christian McCaffrey in the run game and tight end Greg Olsen in the passing game are tough jobs for a rookie, though.

Aside from White, Bunting and Dean fit Bowles’ preference for cornerbacks who excel in man coverage. Rather than give Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore room to cut through their zone, the Bucs will absolutely play more man coverage this coming season with the additions of their second- and third-round picks.

2019 meetings vs. Panthers: Week 2 in Charlotte and Week 6 in London.