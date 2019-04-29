Carolina Panthers
After the draft, what could Carolina Panthers depth chart look like this fall?
The Carolina Panthers added seven new players via the 2019 NFL draft last week: defensive end Brian Burns, tackle Greg Little, quarterback Will Grier, defensive end/outside linebacker Christian Miller, running back Jordan Scarlett, tackle Dennis Daley and receiver Terry Godwin.
All will participate in their first NFL camp when the Panthers’ rookie minicamp takes place May 10-11.
At that point, these players will begin working toward making the 53-man roster — and some hope to have a featured role within it.
Here’s what the Panthers’ 2019 roster and depth chart might look like by the first week of the season:
Offensive line (10)
Left tackle: Greg Little. Reserve: Dennis Daley/Isaiah Battle.
Left guard: Taylor Moton/Daryl Williams. Reserve: Brendan Mahon/Greg Van Roten.
Center: Matt Paradis. Reserve: Tyler Larsen.
Right guard: Trai Turner. Reserve: Larsen/Van Roten.
Right tackle: Moton/D. Williams. Reserve: Daley/Battle.
Quarterback (2)
Cam Newton. Reserve: Will Grier
Wide receiver (5)
D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, Chris Hogan.
Running back (3)
Christian McCaffrey. Reserve: Jordan Scarlett, Cameron Artis-Payne.
Fullback (1)
Alex Armah
Tight end (3)
Greg Olsen, Ian Thomas. Reserve: Chris Manhertz.
Defensive line (11)
Defensive tackle (3-4 front): Kawann Short, Dontari Poe, Vernon Butler. Reserve: Bryan Cox Jr.
Defensive tackle (4-3 front): Short, Poe. Reserve: Kyle Love, Butler.
Defensive end (OLB in 3-4): Brian Burns, Bruce Irvin. Reserve: Christian Miller, Marquis Haynes.
Defensive end (4-3): Burns, Mario Addison. Reserve: Irvin, Efe Obada, Miller
Cornerback (5)
James Bradberry, Donte Jackson. Reserve: Ross Cockrell, Kevon Seymour
Nickel: Corn Elder. Reserve/big nickel: Rashaan Gaulden.
Safety (4)
Eric Reid, Gaulden. Reserve: Da’Norris Searcy, Colin Jones.
Linebacker (5)
Luke Kuechly, Shaq Thompson. Reserve: Jermaine Carter Jr., Andre Smith, Jared Norris
Kicker/punter/long snapper (3)
Graham Gano, Michael Palardy, J.J. Jansen
Return specialist (1)
Rashad Ross
