Congrats! Panthers QB Cam Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor are expecting baby No. 4

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton and longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor are expecting baby No. 4, according to a post by Proctor on Instagram on Wednesday.

Proctor’s post included a photo of herself with a baby bump and a message consisting of a heart emoji after the word “Blessed.” She also wrote “#anotherone” and “#momof5.”

The couple’s other children are son Camidas Swain, born in July 2018, 2-year-old daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella and 3-year-old son Chosen Sebastian. The couple also are raising Proctor’s 12-year-old daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

Newton has yet to post anything on social media about Proctor’s pregnancy but has in the past released a photo or two of him with his kids.

A November 2017 Facebook post by Newton, for instance, showed him kissing Chosen.

Last November, Proctor posted four photos on Instagram of Camidas Swain, the Observer reported at the time.

Having children changed his behavior for the better, Newton told 247sports.com in November 2018, the Observer previously reported.

“I see a lot of how I act, they see it, and they think it’s acceptable,” Newton told 247sports.com. “So even though it’s hard for me, I realize that I have an obedience to be there for my children and teach them life lessons.“