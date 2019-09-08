WATCH: Christian McCaffrey takes direct snap to score Panthers first TD of 2019

Panthers Cam Newton prepares for Rams Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs through his pregame routine prior to action against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs through his pregame routine prior to action against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

It took the Carolina Panthers more than two quarters to score their first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but when they finally crossed the goal line, they did it in style. Running back Christian McCaffrey took a direct snap from six yards out to score and cut the Rams’ lead to 16-10 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Watch the play below.